Former Playboy Model Holly Madison Said She 'Would Never' Date Reality Stars: 'I'm Not Attracted to That Kind of Guy'
Holly Madison is done with casual flings and "dating" – she's holding out for true love. The former Girls Next Door star, now 45, is laser-focused on co-parenting her kids while juggling her three jobs.
"I've never been much of a dater. It's long-term relationships or nothing. I want the next person I meet to be The One. I'm not interested in flings,” she told In Touch.
Looking for love on reality TV is not an option for Madison.
"I would never go on a reality dating show. I'm not attracted to the kind of guy who wants to be on TV. My type is more like businessmen," she declared.
While love is out of the question, Madison has her hands full! She’s returning to The Playboy Murders Season 3 premiering Monday, May 5, at 9/8 p.m. ET on Investigation Discovery as its host and executive producer.
"These stories are really emotional," she revealed. "One of the victims this season, Kimberly, was someone people would DM me about saying, 'Can you please tell Kimmy's story?' I wanted to honor that."
Madison's insider knowledge of the Playboy empire adds depth to her storytelling. "We cover everyone from women in the 1960s Playboy Clubs to casting directors from the 2010s," she shared. "So, I'm able to give insight, like what it was like living at the mansion or being a Playmate."
One particularly jaw-dropping episode, titled "S--, Drugs and Playboy," teased secrets from the 1970s that some say could have toppled the late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner himself!
"It's wild because that was almost a decade before I was even born," Madison shared. "I knew Hef really well, and he was a creature of habit, but he went through so many distinct phases. Some of the things in that episode feel foreign, but there are still family members who want answers. So, I think it's important to leave those questions open."
Despite her intriguing past with Hef, Madison is rooted in the present, especially when it comes to motherhood. "Being a mom comes first," she stated firmly. "I keep my kids very private, but that's the part of my life that means the most."
When asked how she wants to be remembered, she replied, "As a storyteller. I want to be honest about my own story and help tell others' in a respectful way."
This effort includes reclaiming her own narrative. As Girls Next Door nears its 20th anniversary, Madison has been revisiting those old episodes with her longtime best friend Bridget Marquardt on their podcast "Girls Next Level."
"For a while I was embarrassed by how I was portrayed," she confessed. "But now, I'm learning to embrace the good memories too."
And if Madison could send a message back to her younger self? "Hang on, it's going to be a wild ride," she said. "And take as many pictures as you can … because you might need evidence."