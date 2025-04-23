or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Playboy
OK LogoNEWS

Former Playboy Model Holly Madison Said She 'Would Never' Date Reality Stars: 'I'm Not Attracted to That Kind of Guy'

Photo of Holly Madison
Source: Mega

Former Playboy model Holly Madison shared why she avoids reality dating shows.

By:

April 23 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Holly Madison is done with casual flings and "dating" – she's holding out for true love. The former Girls Next Door star, now 45, is laser-focused on co-parenting her kids while juggling her three jobs.

"I've never been much of a dater. It's long-term relationships or nothing. I want the next person I meet to be The One. I'm not interested in flings,” she told In Touch.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Holly Madison
Source: Mega

Holly Madison said she is 'not interested in flings.'

Article continues below advertisement

Looking for love on reality TV is not an option for Madison.

"I would never go on a reality dating show. I'm not attracted to the kind of guy who wants to be on TV. My type is more like businessmen," she declared.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Holly Madison
Source: Mega

Holly Madison will return to host 'The Playboy Murders' Season 3.

Article continues below advertisement

While love is out of the question, Madison has her hands full! She’s returning to The Playboy Murders Season 3 premiering Monday, May 5, at 9/8 p.m. ET on Investigation Discovery as its host and executive producer.

"These stories are really emotional," she revealed. "One of the victims this season, Kimberly, was someone people would DM me about saying, 'Can you please tell Kimmy's story?' I wanted to honor that."

Article continues below advertisement

Madison's insider knowledge of the Playboy empire adds depth to her storytelling. "We cover everyone from women in the 1960s Playboy Clubs to casting directors from the 2010s," she shared. "So, I'm able to give insight, like what it was like living at the mansion or being a Playmate."

One particularly jaw-dropping episode, titled "S--, Drugs and Playboy," teased secrets from the 1970s that some say could have toppled the late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner himself!

MORE ON:
Playboy

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Hugh Hefner, Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt
Source: Mega

Holly Madison said she knew Hugh Hefner 'really well.'

Article continues below advertisement

"It's wild because that was almost a decade before I was even born," Madison shared. "I knew Hef really well, and he was a creature of habit, but he went through so many distinct phases. Some of the things in that episode feel foreign, but there are still family members who want answers. So, I think it's important to leave those questions open."

Article continues below advertisement

Despite her intriguing past with Hef, Madison is rooted in the present, especially when it comes to motherhood. "Being a mom comes first," she stated firmly. "I keep my kids very private, but that's the part of my life that means the most."

When asked how she wants to be remembered, she replied, "As a storyteller. I want to be honest about my own story and help tell others' in a respectful way."

This effort includes reclaiming her own narrative. As Girls Next Door nears its 20th anniversary, Madison has been revisiting those old episodes with her longtime best friend Bridget Marquardt on their podcast "Girls Next Level."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Holly Madison
Source: Mega

Holly Madison wants to keep her kids' lives private.

"For a while I was embarrassed by how I was portrayed," she confessed. "But now, I'm learning to embrace the good memories too."

And if Madison could send a message back to her younger self? "Hang on, it's going to be a wild ride," she said. "And take as many pictures as you can … because you might need evidence."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.