Holly Madison Believes 'Playboy Murders' Doc Will Change 'Preconceived Notions' People Have About Herself & The Brand

Model Holly Madison believes the upcoming doc The Playboy Murders — in which she serves as host and an executive producer — will finally change "all kinds of preconceived notions" about herself and the adult brand.

"I kind of feel like I was put on this earth to show people that there's nuance to a story and not everything is black and white," she spilled in a new interview. "People perceive sexuality as a dangerous thing sometimes and it can lead to a lot of blurred lines."