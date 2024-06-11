Something strange has been happening to the enigmatic band Hollywood Apocalypse at the legendary music venues along the Sunset Strip. At the renowned Whisky a Go Go, a guitarist mysteriously lost their guitar, only to discover it hidden beneath the stage just minutes before their performance. Meanwhile, outside the Viper Room, another band member experienced a bizarre awakening in the parking lot, with no memory of the previous night and their camera missing. These peculiar incidents mirror the chaotic yet magnetic charm of Hollywood Apocalypse, a band known for its lyrical quirks like, “I need you to hold my hand like a gun,” and the playful “Go, kitty, go, kitty, kitty pow pow!” from one of their most successful new songs. The band has a 2000s rock vibe that’s like someone shoved Modest Mouse and Yellowcard through a generator turbine.

“I don’t even know how we do it,” says Ivan Hruska, one of the musicians behind the Hollywood Apocalypse that’s been using vectors like Spotify and Instagram to escape Sunset Boulevard and move through the larger music scene. “Somehow, we’ve figured out a way to unite the punks, hard rockers, emos, metalheads, ‘n goths. We’re one of those rare bands that can stick a ska song in the middle of a setlist and it won’t sound out of place.”