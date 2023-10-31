Hollywood Hotspot! Inside the Iconic History of The Famous 'Formosa Cafe'

The legendary Formosa Cafe first opened its doors back in 1938, just on the cusp of the golden age of Hollywood, where this vintage Chinese-inspired eatery became the ultimate rendezvous for movie stars and Hollywood power players. From scandalous affairs to high-stakes deals, the Formosa was more than just a restaurant; it was a sanctuary for Hollywood's elite to escape the prying eyes of the world and also the backdrop for Hollywood's juiciest gossip to take place. Everyone from actors to moguls came here to dine and deal, making it the original Hollywood insider's spot. Photographers captured iconic shots of classic Hollywood stars like Frank Sinatra, Ava Gardner, and James Dean enjoying a meal or a cocktail in one of the restaurants famed red vinyl booths, which still remain for the guests of Formosa Cafe to eat at today.