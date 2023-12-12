Hollywood Hotspot! A Look Inside The New 'RDEN' Bar & Restaurant In the Heart of Hollywood Boulevard
In the heart in heart of Hollywood, right on the infamous Hollywood Blvd stretch, a new Bar & Restaurant has entered the scene and is already making quite the splash! RDEN, located in the historic Taft building right across from the iconic Pantages theater only opened it's doors 8 weeks ago , but has already drawn huge interest in the Hollywood dining nightlife. Not just from the post Pantages Theatre crowds looking for a pre/post show cocktail, but also from locals and tourists alike who have been yearning for a restaurant/ bar with a delicious food menu and mixologist curated cocktails, something that has been missing from this stretch of the famous Hollywood Blvd stretch for a long while.
The RDEN menu is helmed by Chef de Cuisine Noe Olivera, whose menu is a celebration of classic steakhouse fare infused with modern global twists. From innovative appetizers like Spicy Hummus and Lavash Chips ( Excellent choices paired with cocktails for a quick bite!), through to exceptional entrées choices such as Uni Pasta and the 32 oz Wagyu Tomahawk, RDEN'S menu reimagines Hollywood classics with a contemporary flair. "We serve family style as we've found that suits our guests best, as they can eat quickly if they are going across to Pantages to see a show, and also allows them time to try various items on our menu" Owner & CEO Gaspar Petrosyan exclusively tells OK! For those looking for a top tier sushi dining experience, the reservation only Omakase Bar is an must for any visitor to RDEN. Led by Executive Sushi & Omakase Chef Tommy Ko, with 23 years of sushi experience, the intimate six-seat Omakase Bar allows adventurous guests to experience Chef Tommy's unique, chef's choice menus. A full Sushi menu further delights patrons with traditional Rolls, Sashimi & Carpaccio, and Nigiri Sushi & Sashimi, showcasing the artistry of sushi at its best.
The decor of RDEN is the perfect mix of sleek, modern style merged with the timeless old Hollywood glamour of the historic area the restaurant resides in. Royal blue furnishings contrasted with oak wood & gold finishings give the bar and dining area a chic aesthetic that is stylish without been too overtly extravagant. " We wanted the decor of RDEN to be stylish and inviting, but not too upmarket that we scare off walk-in guests who fear it may be too exclusive for them. We want RDEN to feel like a bar everyone feels welcome at," RDEN CEO Gaspar Petrosyan tells OK!
RDEN has many options to cater to whatever experience guests may be looking for on a visit. From a stylish, contemporary marble top bar for those wanting a quick pre show cocktail, an elegant upstairs dining room overlooking the bright lights of Hollywood Blvd for those seeking a finer dining experience , or an outdoor patio perfect for an el-fresco drink and a bite to eat on a sunny Hollywood night- RDEN has all bases covered. With its deletable and diversified chef curated menu, incredible craft cocktail options and alluring ambiance, RDEN is a much welcome addition to the famous Hollywood Blvd strip, that has long been demanding an exceptional new bar/restaurant to the area.
For more information or bookings - check out https://rdenla.com/