NEWS Hollywood Stars Still Exist, Says Award-Winning Filmmaker Peter Zerzan, Reflecting on Their Roles Today Source: Pexels

When thinking of the Golden Era of Hollywood, the first thing that comes to mind is the stars. From Gene Kelly, Humphrey Bogart, James Dean, Vivien Leigh, and Grace Kelly, Hollywood created these larger-than-life figures, bringing their unique perspectives, talents, and expressions to every feature film they starred in. Even though they have passed on, their names are thought of in the film industry to this day, reminding modern-day consumers of the eternal impact stars have - or used to have. However, nowadays people say stars don't exist, Quentin Tarantino has himself stated that there are no stars, just characters. In that scenario, Chris Evans is Captain America, Chris Hemsworth is Thor, and Hugh Jackman is Wolverine. Peter Zerzan, an award-winning filmmaker and the director of Election Night and The Extraction, takes an analytical approach to this narrative, exploring the role of stars in today’s film industry. According to him, the importance of stars in Hollywood hasn’t faded; however, their role has changed. “Though some lines between stars and characters might be blurred, we still went to watch Deadpool & Wolverine because of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman,” adds Peter. “When you think about it, the MCU doesn’t exist without Robert Downey Jr. Now, he’s one of the biggest stars in show business. But when he was Ironman, he had never made over $100 million in a movie, and in Ironman, he wasn’t even the highest-paid actor. We talk about ‘the killing of stars,’ but in reality, they never went away.”

During his filmmaking career, Peter noticed the industry’s shifts centered around marketing, budgeting, and its attitude towards stars. As he emphasizes, studios have recently resumed their pursuit of building superstars, alluding to the likes of Sydney Sweeney, Glenn Powell, and Zendaya. This dilemma surfaced with the surge of social media, influencers, streaming platforms, fast-paced film and show releases - current trendsetters impacting all generations, especially youth and young adults. In an era where the rise to fame is easier than ever, the prominence of stars in a conventional sense is blurry, questioning Hollywood dynamics in the 21st century.

Now, stars are intertwined with Internet trends, parts of satirical jokes, and the social media community. “These days, filmmakers and stars are competing not only against other films. They’re competing against all forms of entertainment. Back in the day, if you made it to a talk show, you made it in business. Nowadays, movie stars need to be influencers as well finding viral ways to promote their latest films,” adds Peter. Reflecting on the factors that propel artists into stardom, Peter highlights a supportive community of followers who continuously express their desire to interact, watch, or listen to creatives. With that, the marketing landscape shifted drastically. “Half a decade ago, to promote a film, stars would do interviews at local newspapers, and record commercials. If they were big productions, they would fly to Europe and appear on British, French, and other foreign TV shows,” Peter shines a light on the industry’s changes. “These days, you see actors promoting nine-figure movies by eating hot wings, or doing interviews with puppies or kittens so their film can gain traction.”

Social media also attracted a wave of marketing strategies that shifted the attention from unbridled creativity to algorithms, with 5-second-long trailers - sometimes multiple for one production - and streaming platforms showcasing the film’s cover based on the person’s preferences. For instance, if you are a fan of romcoms, Fast & Furious may show up as an image of shared intimacy rather than fanatical car races. Contemplating the role of stars in today’s Hollywood, Peter shares, “There has to be a balance of how stars are contemplated in the 21st century. When you look at Chris Evans or Chris Hemsworth, yes, they had a tough time promoting films that weren’t in the MCU, but at the same time, the MCU benefits from the names it hires. The same goes for directors—no one would go to the cinema to watch a three-hour-long movie about quantum physics if it didn’t have Christopher Nolan’s name attached to it. The landscape has changed, but Hollywood stars are still around, and I don’t see that ever changing.”