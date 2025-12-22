Homeless 'Ned's Declassified' Star Tylor Chase Seen Living on the Streets in L.A. in Heartbreaking Video

Article continues below advertisement

Former Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide actor Tylor Chase stunned fans when he was seen living on the streets in a heartbreaking viral video.

Source: @ricecrackerspov/Tiktok Tylor Chase was spotted living on the streets in California.

The 36-year-old, who played Martin Qwerly on the hit Nickelodeon series from 2004 to 2007, appeared disheveled while walking in Riverside, Calif., in footage that began circulating online in September. In the clip, a fan approached Chase and struggled to figure out where she recognized him from.

When asked if he had ever appeared on Disney Channel, Chase immediately corrected her.

“Nickelodeon,” he replied, before explaining that he was part of Ned’s Declassified. The woman then seemed to realize who he was, responding, “Oh yeah, you’re that kid on it,” as Chase introduced himself by name.

The short exchange quickly went viral, prompting an outpouring of emotion from viewers who were shocked to see the former child star facing such hardship years after leaving Hollywood.

Source: @ricecrackerspov/Tiktok A viral video showed a fan recognizing him from 'Ned’s Declassified.'

“I feel like crying. That poor guy. 😥,” one person wrote, while another shared, “this actually breaks my heart.” “God only knows what these kids went through. So so so sad,” a third commenter added. A fourth urged, “Someone please help him! Hollywood ruined him omfggg 😟😢.”

In response to the video, Chase’s former Ned’s Declassified costars Devon Werkheiser, Lindsey Shaw and Daniel Curtis Lee addressed the situation on their “Ned's Declassified Podcast Survival Guide” in September, opening up about how difficult it was to watch.

Source: Ned's Declassified Podcast Survival Guide/YouTube

“It was a lot to process for me,” Lee said of the viral clip. “When I first saw it, I was angry, because I was like why put a camera in someone’s face when they are on hard times?”

Source: @ricecrackerspov/Tiktok The actor's former costars addressed the situation on their podcast.

Lee explained that the cast has not been in touch with Chase for quite some time, adding he still considers him a close friend. “I feel powerless, I feel like there’s not much I can do,” Lee admitted.

“Yeah, we’re all hoping we can get Tylor on a better path, we’ll see what we can do here,” Lee added. “But he’s not coming on the podcast.”

Werkheiser agreed, saying, “That’s not at all what needs to happen here. There’s a lot more that needs to happen before that.” Following the video’s spread, influencer LetHallAlli launched a GoFundMe to help Chase with food, clothing and basic necessities. The fundraiser collected more than $1,200 before it was eventually shut down by Chase’s mother.

Source: Ned's Declassified Podcast Survival Guide/YouTube A fundraiser was launched but later shut down by Tylor Chase's mother.

She later explained that her son has bipolar disorder and continues to face serious financial challenges.