Honey, Honey: Inside The Padma Lakshmi-Backed Secret To Flawless Skin — Get The Look

But Lakshmi isn't alone in ranking honey among her skincare must-haves. Honey has long been touted for its healing properties, cited as an ingredient in ancient ointments dating back to 2000 B.C., and tapped as a skincare must-have by women during China's Ming Dynasty, the New York Times Style Magazine recently reported.

Centuries later, it seems several of honey's complexion promises still stand true. Although the fluid is not a miracle cure for acne as it's often touted, it still boasts several unique abilities, like locking in moisture.

"Manuka honey is a natural humectant due to its sugar component, which draws in and retains moisture, and may be a useful ingredient for moisturizers and emollients," dermatologist Y. Clarie Chang noted in a 2019 interview with Self.

Beyond hydration, Chang said that honey could also potentially ameliorate other ailments, such as redness and irritation.

"Since rosacea may be triggered by Bacillus oleronius bacteria and the Demodex folliculorum mite, honey has been of interest as a possible treatment due to its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties," she explained.

But if you're looking to tap into the substance's healing powers you don't have to make your own honey like Lakshmi — "I have a little bee hive on my terrace in New York City," she said. But selecting quality honey is integral to reaping its full spectrum of benefits, according to Dermatologist Shereene Idriss.

"When picking the right honey, you want to stick to the raw and non-processed forms," Idriss told Allure magazine back in 2018. "They contain the most potent enzymes with antioxidant, antibacterial and healing properties."