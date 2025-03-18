Hospitalized Tracy Morgan Reveals What Caused Scary Vomiting Incident at Knicks Game
Tracy Morgan is assuring fans he's in good shape after a vomiting episode at Madison Square Garden led to him being wheeled out of the arena on the night of Monday, March 17.
"Thank you for all your concern! I’m doing ok now and doctors say it was food poisoning," the actor revealed the following day in an Instagram caption alongside a smiling photo of himself in a hospital bed and hooked up with several wires.
"Appreciate my MSG family for taking such good care of me and I need to shout out the crew that had to clean that up," the comedian, 56, continued. "Appreciate you! More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court so maybe I’ll have to break it out again in the playoffs 😅 #goknicks."
As OK! reported, the 30 Rock alum started suddenly throwing up while sitting front row at the NBA game, with staff quickly coming to his aid and pushing him out of the area in a wheelchair while he held a towel in front of his face.
At the time, a user on X claimed the 56-year-old star also had a nosebleed and "could barely stand up."
The ordeal caused the game to be delayed due to the cleanup, and as Morgan mentioned, the Knicks ended up coming out victorious over the Miami Heat.
Despite the situation causing alarm, this isn't the scariest health woe the actor has endured, as in 2014, he was involved in a multi-vehicle crash when the car he was in was hit by a Walmart tractor-trailer.
The star was airlifted to a hospital and suffered from a broken femur, broken nose, broken ribs and a brain injury. After undergoing surgery, he attended a rehabilitation program for several months and had to use a wheelchair.