Tracy Morgan Gets Wheeled Out of New York Knicks Basketball Game After Throwing Up: He 'Could Barely Stand Up'
Tracy Morgan made headlines for getting sick while at the Monday, March 17, New York Knicks game.
"Tracy Morgan getting wheeled out of the Knicks game after throwing up and experiencing a bloody nose," one person wrote via X. "This was the cause of the delayed game. Hope he's okay."
Another person wrote: "Tracy Morgan getting wheeled out from courtside at MSG .. bleeding from nose .. could barely stand up … hope he’s ok."
According to a few photos posted to social media, Morgan was seen vomiting on the side of the court. In another clip, the comedian, 56, was spotted holding a towel over his face as he was taken away in a wheelchair.
Of course, people were worried about the star.
One person wrote, "Hope Tracy’s all good," while another said, "Hope Tracy Morgan is okay."
Another person wrote, "This is what happens when he has to eat 3 cheese lasagna. All jokes aside I hope he’s ok."
The game was apparently delayed due to the incident.
The actor has dealt with his fair share of health issues over the years, including being in a car accident in 2014.
"Today is 10 years since our fateful accident, and I want to say to everyone who was in the van with me that night I Love you, and we miss you, Uncle Jimmy Mac and God bless your family," Morgan previously told People last year. "And to the driver that night and his family, me and my comrades forgive you."
In June of 2014, the 30 Rock alum was nearly killed on the New Jersey Turnpike when a Walmart truck crashed into his limousine from behind. According to authorities, the truck driver hadn't slept in 24 hours.
James McNair, Morgan's mentor and friend, died in the crash at 62 years old, while several other passengers were injured. Morgan was in critical condition after breaking his leg and was left in a coma for two weeks.
Morgan was in a wheelchair for five months and was forced to go to rehab to relearn how to speak and walk.