or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Breaking News
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Tracy Morgan Gets Wheeled Out of New York Knicks Basketball Game After Throwing Up: He 'Could Barely Stand Up'

tracy morgan gets wheeled out of ny knicks game throwing up
Source: mega

Tracy Morgan got wheeled out of the New York Knicks game on Monday, March 17, after he threw up courtside.

By:

March 17 2025, Published 9:46 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Tracy Morgan made headlines for getting sick while at the Monday, March 17, New York Knicks game.

"Tracy Morgan getting wheeled out of the Knicks game after throwing up and experiencing a bloody nose," one person wrote via X. "This was the cause of the delayed game. Hope he's okay."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Another person wrote: "Tracy Morgan getting wheeled out from courtside at MSG .. bleeding from nose .. could barely stand up … hope he’s ok."

Article continues below advertisement
tracy morgan knicks game
Source: @realJoshBrownie/X

Tracy Morgan was seen being wheeled out of MSG on March 17.

Article continues below advertisement

According to a few photos posted to social media, Morgan was seen vomiting on the side of the court. In another clip, the comedian, 56, was spotted holding a towel over his face as he was taken away in a wheelchair.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, people were worried about the star.

One person wrote, "Hope Tracy’s all good," while another said, "Hope Tracy Morgan is okay."

Another person wrote, "This is what happens when he has to eat 3 cheese lasagna. All jokes aside I hope he’s ok."

Article continues below advertisement
tracy morgan knicks game
Source: @realJoshBrownie/X

Tracy Morgan made headlines for suffering a medical emergency.

MORE ON:
Breaking News

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The game was apparently delayed due to the incident.

Article continues below advertisement

The actor has dealt with his fair share of health issues over the years, including being in a car accident in 2014.

"Today is 10 years since our fateful accident, and I want to say to everyone who was in the van with me that night I Love you, and we miss you, Uncle Jimmy Mac and God bless your family," Morgan previously told People last year. "And to the driver that night and his family, me and my comrades forgive you."

Article continues below advertisement
tracy morgan gets wheeled out ny knicks game throwing up
Source: @loganbartlett/Instagram

Tracy Morgan threw up at the basketball game.

Article continues below advertisement

In June of 2014, the 30 Rock alum was nearly killed on the New Jersey Turnpike when a Walmart truck crashed into his limousine from behind. According to authorities, the truck driver hadn't slept in 24 hours.

James McNair, Morgan's mentor and friend, died in the crash at 62 years old, while several other passengers were injured. Morgan was in critical condition after breaking his leg and was left in a coma for two weeks.

Article continues below advertisement
tracy morgan health emergency
Source: mega

Tracy Morgan was in near-fatal car accident in 2014.

Morgan was in a wheelchair for five months and was forced to go to rehab to relearn how to speak and walk.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.