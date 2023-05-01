Small Business, Big Dreams: Hostirian President Ken Cox's Approach to Entrepreneurship

When it comes to entrepreneurship, the key to success is moving away from the comfort zone - pushing boundaries in the face of challenges and willingness to take risks. The most successful entrepreneurs are those who dream big, set ambitious goals, and work tirelessly to turn their visions into reality.

One such entrepreneur is Ken Cox, a solutions-focused Senior Executive with over 20 years of experience in the software, SaaS, telecom, and e-commerce industries. He is currently the President of Hostirian, a St. Louis-based internet services and data center company that provides services to over 500 companies. He is also the host of the Clicks and Bricks podcast, an online presence-focused series featuring stories of real entrepreneurs.Mr. Cox’s beginnings were humble. He is open when talking about his private life, hoping that his story can inspire those struggling to find their way in the intricate labyrinth of business ventures. As a youth, he struggled with substance abuse and was even arrested.

Though that sounds like a certain downward spiral, getting into trouble with the law became a turning point for Cox, who decided to turn his life around. He graduated high school when he was 19 and worked as a DJ to stay out of trouble. Cox educated himself as much as possible and eventually got IT-related jobs, such as selling DSL and web hosting.