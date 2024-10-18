Home > Photos PHOTOS Hot Pics! Taylor Hill & Behati Prinsloo at Tao NYC; RHONY Stars Erin Lichy, Racquel Chevremont and Ubah Hassan at Warner Bros Event in LA

Scroll down to see the hottest pics of what your favorite celebs have been up to this Fall season!

Source: Jesse Bauer

Racquel Chevremont, Erin Lichy and Ubah Hassan of Real Housewives of NYC touch up at the beauty bar at the Warner Warner Bros. Television Group’s Fall Launch Celebration on October 10th 2024.

Source: SmartTox

Jordyn Woods attends the Glamour Women of the Year Awards, presented by SmartTox, at the Paradise Club in New York City on October 8, 2024.

Source: Jerome Duran

Taylor Hill & Behati Prinsloo at the After After Party with Solisca Tequila at TAO Downtown.

Source: Joey Andrew

Paris Jackson wearing TACORI Stilla Tennis Bracelet and Crescent Eclipse Bangles while enjoying dessert in LA.

Source: Evan Destefano