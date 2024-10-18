Hot Pics! Taylor Hill & Behati Prinsloo at Tao NYC; RHONY Stars Erin Lichy, Racquel Chevremont and Ubah Hassan at Warner Bros Event in LA
Scroll down to see the hottest pics of what your favorite celebs have been up to this Fall season!
Racquel Chevremont, Erin Lichy and Ubah Hassan of Real Housewives of NYC touch up at the beauty bar at the Warner Warner Bros. Television Group’s Fall Launch Celebration on October 10th 2024.
Jordyn Woods attends the Glamour Women of the Year Awards, presented by SmartTox, at the Paradise Club in New York City on October 8, 2024.
Taylor Hill & Behati Prinsloo at the After After Party with Solisca Tequila at TAO Downtown.
Paris Jackson wearing TACORI Stilla Tennis Bracelet and Crescent Eclipse Bangles while enjoying dessert in LA.
Chase Rice at soundcheck wearing his new Beer Wash Jeans, a collab from Coors Banquet and Wrangler. Available to win now through 10/21/24.