PHOTOS HOT PICS! Sarah Hyland and Julie Bowen at Variety's Power of Woman Event in LA; Kelsea Ballerini at Spotify Event at Carlyle Hotel in NYC Source: Getty

What your Favorite Celebs Have Been Up to this Fall Season!

Source: Getty

Spotify and Kelsea Ballerini Present BAGGAGE CLAIM at New York City’s Carlyle Hotel.

Source: GETTY

Julie Bowen honors former 'Modern Family' Co-star Sarah Hyland with the first-ever Variety Courage Award presented by Purina during the Variety Power of Women Los Angeles event presented by Lifetime.

Source: Getty for Babylist

Lance Bass Hosts Halloween Celebration at Babylist Beverly Hills on October 24th 2024.

Source: Getty for WIF

Kerry Washington, at the 2024 WIF Honors benefit in Beverly Hills , where she was an Entrepreneur in Entertainment Award honoree. On her advice to women in the industry Kerry shared, “Find your crew. As a producer, it gives me so much joy that so often our actors or other crew members will come to me and say ‘I’ve never been on a set like this before, it’s so inclusive, I feel seen, I feel represented, I don’t feel alone. Truly find your crew.”

Source: InstarImages

Host Jennifer Hudson signed copies of her highly anticipated holiday album, The Gift of Love, on the set of Warner Bros. Unscripted TV’s, The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Source: Joey Andrew

Kamie Crawford leaves no regrets behind after breaking up with Mr. Mucus in a café in NYC on October 22nd.

Source: Absolut Vodka

As the official spirits partner of WICKED, Absolut hosted an intimate dinner with special host Evan Ross Katz, celebrating the launch of their limited-edition 'WICKED Cocktails Straight from Oz' cocktail kit. Guests enjoyed a magical evening toasting to WICKED inspired cocktails such as the Absolut x Wickedly Dirty Martini created with Evan Ross Katz.

Source: Mike Vitelli