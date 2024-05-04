Home > Photos PHOTOS HOT PICS! Ludacris Performs at 'Carbone Beach' for F1 Race Week , 50 Cent Puts on an Epic show at 'E11EVEN' Miami Source: Getty;ADINAYEV

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images

Ludacris put on an epic performance at American Express Presents CARBONE BEACH on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Miami Beach, Florida.

Source: ADINAYEV

50 Cent performed at E11EVEN Miami on May 3, 2024 and put on an epic show with all his hit songs including “In Da Club” and “Magic Stick.”

Source: acre media

Tom Brady attends Sports Illustrated’s star-studded “Race Weekend” with Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team at The Surf Club Restaurant by Chef Thomas Keller.

Source: BFA

Kesha celebrating the launch of the MR CHOW Clothing Collection hosted by Michael 'M' and Vanessa Chow in the MR CHOW Tribeca private dining room on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

Source: New York Made

Singer Yoli Mayor enjoyed Ron Zacapa Centenario XO Rum at the Trophy House Welcome Dinner presented by DIAGEO Rare & Exceptional during the F1 Miami Grand Prix on May 2 2024.

Source: BFA

Tuesday night in NYC, Casamigos joined acclaimed artist, producer, fashion designer and creative director of Louis Vuitton, Pharrell Williams, at a preview of “Joy Ride,” the inaugural vintage car auction from his auction house, Joopiter. Caitlin Donovan and Dianna Agron posed together at the event.

Source: CLICMO

Chef Carlos Gaytán and Aaron Paul celebrate the opening of Paseo with a toast of Dos Hombres mezcal.

Source: Liya Yeskarayeva (@yeakara.nyc)

Nicky Hilton is loving JUNKLESS Chewy Granola Bars that keep it simple with no junk and are the perfect on-the-go snack for her and her three kids!

Source: Sam Deitch

Barbara Corcoran rolls up with an Astral Tequila truck full of limes to get New York City ready for MargaritaCon where every Astral Margarita goes towards a good cause.