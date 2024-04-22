OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos
OK LogoPHOTOS

HOT PICS! Heidi Klum Parties at LIV Beach, Las Vegas, Busta Rhymes Performs for Dwayne Wade's 'Jeeter' Dinner in Los Angeles

hot pics april pp
Source: megan Blair;Courtesy Kursza on behalf of Jeeter
By:

Apr. 22 2024, Published 12:14 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email
heidi klum
Source: Megan Blair

Heidi Klum, legendary supermodel and TV personality, was spotted enjoying the vibrant atmosphere of LIV Beach inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas for a sold out performance by resident artist Tiësto on Saturday, April 20 2024.

Article continues below advertisement
gabrielleunion
Source: Courtesy Kursza on behalf of Jeeter

Dwyane Wade welcomed Bob Marley’s family for a very special tribute to the late music icon. Wade hosted a “High Dining’ event with his business partners at Jeeter, at a private estate in West Hollywood. Guests including Gabrielle Union (above), Zac Levi, Jay Ellis, Jeff Ross, Seth Green, Trevor Wallace, Karrueche, Nazanin Mandi, Freddie Prinze Jr., and more, celebrated 420 with an unbelievable 30 minute musical set by Skip Marley including classics like “Jamming” under an epic drone show spelling out “One Love.’

bustarhymes
Source: Courtesy Kursza on behalf of Jeeter

Dwayne Wade hosted a “High Dining’ event with his business partners at Jeeter, at a private estate in West Hollywood. with a surprise after-party performance by Busta Rhymes

Article continues below advertisement
fhuck rancia raisa
Source: Modelo

Actress Francia Raisa gives back to the Greater Los Angeles street vendor community by surprising a local aguas frescas vendor with a new street cart, on behalf of Modelo Spiked Aguas Frescas.

MORE ON:
PHOTOS
Article continues below advertisement
bachelor jordan braun
Source: Jordan Braun

"Bachelor Nation" alum Kelley Flanagan and Kelsey Weir attend a private shopping experience hosted by Ocean Drive at CURIO at Faena Bazaar, celebrating the rebranding of the luxury resort label "Just Bee Queen" to "JBQ."

Article continues below advertisement
huck channing dungey and jennifer hudson
Source: Michael Simon

Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman Channing Dungey and "The Jennifer Hudson Show" host Jennifer Hudson pose as she receives the TV Chairman’s Award at the National Association of Broadcasters Show in Las Vegas on April 17th 2024.

wolf by vanderpump at harveys lake tahoegrand openinglisa vanderpump
Source: Denise Truscello - Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment

Lisa Vanderpump at the star-studded grand opening of her latest restaurant in partnership with Caesars Entertainment, Wolf by Vanderpump at Harveys Lake Tahoe.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.