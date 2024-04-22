HOT PICS! Heidi Klum Parties at LIV Beach, Las Vegas, Busta Rhymes Performs for Dwayne Wade's 'Jeeter' Dinner in Los Angeles
Heidi Klum, legendary supermodel and TV personality, was spotted enjoying the vibrant atmosphere of LIV Beach inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas for a sold out performance by resident artist Tiësto on Saturday, April 20 2024.
Dwyane Wade welcomed Bob Marley’s family for a very special tribute to the late music icon. Wade hosted a “High Dining’ event with his business partners at Jeeter, at a private estate in West Hollywood. Guests including Gabrielle Union (above), Zac Levi, Jay Ellis, Jeff Ross, Seth Green, Trevor Wallace, Karrueche, Nazanin Mandi, Freddie Prinze Jr., and more, celebrated 420 with an unbelievable 30 minute musical set by Skip Marley including classics like “Jamming” under an epic drone show spelling out “One Love.’
Dwayne Wade hosted a “High Dining’ event with his business partners at Jeeter, at a private estate in West Hollywood. with a surprise after-party performance by Busta Rhymes
Actress Francia Raisa gives back to the Greater Los Angeles street vendor community by surprising a local aguas frescas vendor with a new street cart, on behalf of Modelo Spiked Aguas Frescas.
"Bachelor Nation" alum Kelley Flanagan and Kelsey Weir attend a private shopping experience hosted by Ocean Drive at CURIO at Faena Bazaar, celebrating the rebranding of the luxury resort label "Just Bee Queen" to "JBQ."
Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman Channing Dungey and "The Jennifer Hudson Show" host Jennifer Hudson pose as she receives the TV Chairman’s Award at the National Association of Broadcasters Show in Las Vegas on April 17th 2024.
Lisa Vanderpump at the star-studded grand opening of her latest restaurant in partnership with Caesars Entertainment, Wolf by Vanderpump at Harveys Lake Tahoe.