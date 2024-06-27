Home > Photos PHOTOS HOT PICS! Florida Panthers celebrate 2024 Stanley Cup Win At CATCH & E11EVEN Miami ; Paris Hilton at Hot Pink Razr Event in NY! Source: World Red Eye, Razr

OK! has all the hottest pics of your favorite stars out and about town this Summer. Scroll down for all the latest pics!

Source: World Red Eye

Florida Panthers celebrate winning the 2024 Stanley Cup with an extravagant dinner party at South Beach’s newest dining hotspot, CATCH Miami Beach, taking over half the main dining room to indulge in a decadent 4-course victory meal. The atmosphere was electric as team captain Aleksander Barkov made an impromptu grand entrance into the restaurant by parading the Stanley Cup throughout the dining room, prompting an eruption of applause and cheers from fellow diners at CATCH Miami Beach on 26th June 2024.

Source: World Red Eye

Following dinner, the championship team took their over-the-top celebration to ultraclub E11EVEN Miami. Just before midnight, the team stormed the red carpet with team captain Aleksander Barkov holding the Stanley Cup above his head, greeted by hundreds of awaiting fans. Once inside, they took over several tables near the DJ booth and began celebrating in true E11EVEN fashion. The iconic Queen anthem “We Are the Champions” played as confetti, smoke machines, and dazzling lights filled the venue, and all teammates took to center stage with the trophy where they sprayed over 10 bottles of champagne on eagerly awaiting Panthers fans.

Source: Lily Chandra

"Real Housewives of Miami" star Kiki Barth (right) with celeb-favorite holistic beauty guru Lily Chandra, founder of the sustainable beauty brand Brahmi Skincare Whistler, after receiving Chandra’s signature Brahmi Self Love Facial infused with Cosmetic Energy Healing®. Barth is shown with Chandra’s vegan Divine Rose skincare products, which are integral to the facial treatments.

Source: Razr

On Tuesday June 25th, at a magical event in Brooklyn with Paris Hilton and world-renowned illusionist Dan White, Motorola unveiled the latest evolution of the iconic razr with two new devices - razr and razr+!

Source: Virgin Hotels

Virgin Hotels Dallas concluded Pride Month with Deryck Todd's iconic LGBTQ+ NYC party, STRUT, which made its Dallas debut on Saturday, June 22. Special guest Brooke Lynn Hytes, a beloved contestant from RuPaul’s Drag Race and Canada’s Drag Race, was in attendance. Hytes performed throughout the night alongside local Dallas queens Mulan Alexander, Macarena, and many more.

Source: MOVI Inc

Actress and dry eye sufferer, Ariana DeBose, celebrates the launch of the new OPTASE® LIFE Sensitive Eye Makeup Remover in NYC On June 25th 2024.

Source: MOVI Inc

Kenzie Ziegler steps out in the HEYDUDE Wendy COMF shoe while running errands in Los Angeles