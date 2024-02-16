OK Magazine
HOT PICS! Becky G attends Christian Cowan's Show For Fashion Week '24', Sydney Sweeney Hits the 'Madame Web' Premiere Red Carpet

hot pics feb
Source: getty;michael simon
Feb. 16 2024, Published 11:44 a.m. ET

Scroll Down to see all the pics of your favorite celebs and where they have been spotted around town this week!

becky g
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty Images

Becky G attends Christian Cowan's FW24 with a show stopping look styled by TRESemmé on February 12th 2024 in New York.

sydney sweeney
Source: michael simon

Sydney Sweeney is seen staying hydrated with Bai at the Madame Web premiere in Los Angeles on 2/12 in New York City.

huck melissaa rauch ms
Source: michael simon

Melissa Rauch arrives to set ready to rule over Warner Bros Television`s Hit Comedy Night Court in Los Angeles.

huck michelob ultra group shot
Source: Michelob ULTRA

Haley Kalil, T-Pain, Dan Marino, Martha Stewart, Shaq, Olivia Culpo, and DJ Irie attend the Michelob ULTRA Country Club party at Topgolf Las Vegas on February 10th 2024.

rachelfuda
Source: @rachelfuda/INSTAGRAM
Rachel Fuda and John Fuda share a smooch at the Life & Beth Season 2 launch in New York City.

kellyrunfurford
Source: Thitipol Samuttha

Kelly Rutherford at the Son Jung Wan Fall 2024 Show in New York City.

runway
Source: Thitipol Samuttha

Models Backstage at Son Jung Wan show during New York Fashion Week.

brookesheilds
Source: Jacopo Moschin

Brooke Shields poses with models at the L’AGENCE 2024 Fashion Week presentation in New York City.

olvia
Source: Jacopo Moschin

Tara Rudes Dann, L’AGENCE Fashion Director, and Olivia Palermo at the brand's Fashion Week presentation in New York City.

