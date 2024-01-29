Home > Photos PHOTOS HOT PICS! Steve Aoki takes Blade Helicopter to H2Q Nightclub show in Atlantic City; Camila Cabello Attends 2024 Pegasus World Cup in Florida,

Steve Aoki arrives at Ocean Casino Resort after taking BLADE Helicopter to his show at HQ2 Nightclub in Atlantic City, N.J.

Steve Aoki headlines at HQ2 nightclub arrives at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J. on Saturday night, February 3 2024.

Source: getty

Sofia Richie showed off her baby bump on the red carpet at Warner Music Group annual Grammy kickoff celebration, with cocktails served by Casamigos in Los Angeles on February 1st 2023.

Source: getty

Cher and boyfriend Alexander Edwards pose together at Warner Music Group annual Grammy kickoff celebration, with drinks served by Casamigos in Los Angeles on February 1st 2023.

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images)

Camila Cabello attended the Pegasus World Cup presented by Baccarat took place in front of a crowd of 10,000+ fans at Gulfstream Park in South Florida on January 27th 2024.

Source: getty/jimmy johns

Victoria Monét and two-year-old daughter Hazel Monét Gaines celebrate their Grammy nominations by indulging in Jimmy John’s Red Velvet Cookies while preparing for the awards show. The limited-edition treat is available through Feb. 29, 2024.

Source: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Rising music artist, Zia Victoria, attends the Women In The Mix Event during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Rolling Greens on February 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California, with Ty Stiklorius, CEO, Friends At Work (L) and Angela McPhee (R).

Source: world red eye

Serena Williams joined David Grutman's class 'The David Grutman Experience' at Florida International University on February 1, 2024

Source: ​Sara Jaye Weiss

Jason Tartick welcomes guests to the grand opening of Smoothie King in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C. on January 24th 2024.

Source: Medtronic

Alexandra Park, who lives with type 1 diabetes, shows off her new Medtronic MiniMedTM 780G system while cooking dinner in Los Angeles.

Source: Daiya Foods

In NYC on Thursday, January 25, The Bear's Lionel Boyce offered up dupe grilled cheese sandwiches made with Daiya's new vegan cheese.

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images)

Calvin Harris performed for a crowd of 10,000+ fans at Gulfstream Park in South Florida for the Pegasus World Cup presented by Baccarat in South Florida on January 27th 2024.

Source: mega

Dakota Johnson seen walking into the SNL after party at Zuma NYC after hosting the show on Saturday January 27th 2024. Other guests attending the party at Zuma NYC included Sasha Obama, Maisy Biden, Demi Moore, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Melanie Griffith, & Antonio Banderas and Jimmy Fallon, who was playing the guitar at the entrance.

Source: @ADINAYEV

50 Cent performs at E11EVEN Miami for the first weekend of their 10 Year Anniversary on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

Source: Diana Zapata/BFA

Lauren Sánchez and Stacey Bendet attended the Alice + Olivia Galentine party on January 26th in Palm Beach. Stacy Bendet hosted 150 guests who enjoyed Casamigos specialty cocktails curated just for the event.

Ariana DeBose’s skin looks stunning after being prepped by Makeup Artist Harold James with Argylle world premiere in London. Actressskin looks stunning after being prepped by Makeup Artist Harold James with Cetaphil Daily Oil-Free Hydrating Lotion before theworld premiere in London.

Source: michael simon

Tyler Cameron hit the pickleball courts in his Florida hometown where he sipped on Austin Cocktails, his favorite courtside cocktail to enjoy with friends.

Source: RETRO

Real Housewives of Miami Guerdy Abraira and Nicole Martin at the grand opening of Miami’s new hotspot, Casa Matilda, in Miami Beach.

Source: getty/haute living

Haute Living New York celebrated Katie Couric’s magazine cover with Oceania Cruises, HL Real Estate Group and Whispering Angel at Scarpetta in NYC.

Source: cavallino

Actor Sylvester Stallone, entrepreneur and philanthropist wife Jennifer Flavin, and actress daughter Scarlet Rose Stallone attend the 33rd Annual Cavallino Classic at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Florida on January 27 2024.

Source: nesrin danan

Olivia Munn and Founder Allison Ellsworth unveil the brand’s viral Wild Berry flavor at the poppi mart in LA.

Source: Nesrin Danan

poppi investor Olivia Munn stuns while celebrating the future of soda at the brand's inaugural pop-up, the poppi mart.

Source: michael simom

Erin Lichy makes her kids treats while looking comfortable in her Terez x MLB cropped crew in anticipation for baseball season.

Source: michael simon

Antoni Porowski and his rescue pup Neon unpack a kit from Figo Pet Insurance to plan for a healthy year ahead.

Source: Pottery Barn Kids

Kylie and Jason Kelce Reveal Playroom Makeover with Pottery Barn Kids.

Source: Loamis Media

Victoria Monét Celebrates Her 7 Nominations and Kicks off Music's Biggest Week with New CÎROC Limonata.

Source: Angel Montalvo

Shania Twain celebrates with PATRÓN EL ALTO at the Republic Records 2024 Grammy Awards celebration at Bar Lis in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Source: Michael Simon

Jesse Palmer partners with Avocados From Mexico to encourage shoppers to host a Better Bowl – a game-day viewing party made better with plenty of guac.

Source: Getty

Gavin Casalegno spotted at the Dunkin’ Village at Spotify’s 2024 Best New Artist Party.

Source: Maximum Effort

STōK Cold Brew Coffee fuels world-renowned Welsh actor Sir Anthony Hopkins to play one of his most challenging roles yet: Wrexham AFC mascot, Wrex the Dragon in new Big Game ad.

Source: Getty for Spotify

Last night, Spotify hosted its annual Best New Artist party at Paramount Studios in Hollywood. Returning to Los Angeles for its seventh year, the epic night honored this year’s outstanding Best New Artist nominees Gracie Abrams, Fred Again, Coco Jones, Noah Kahan, Victoria Monét, Jelly Roll, Ice Spice and The War and Treaty. Featuring live performances from the nominees and special DJ sets from Ladies of Leisure and HoneyLuv, the event celebrated the diverse group of talent ahead of their biggest night yet.

Source: Angel Montalvo

Troye Sivan celebrates his two 2024 Grammy Award nominations with PATRÓN EL ALTO at an intimate dinner at Holloway House in Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 1.

Source: Photo by Arin Sang-Urai, Courtesy of The New York International Children's Film Festival

The New York International Children’s Festival honored Academy Award-nominated actress, activist, and longtime NYICFF juror Uma Thurman. Thurman was recognized for her artistic contributions to film and television, her philanthropic commitment to projects serving women and kids, and her longtime support of creating a more dynamic film culture for kids as a NYICFF juror for many years.

Source: OREO

Kris Jenner throws it back to 2007 on set for OREO cookie’s big game commercial.

Source: yle Goldberg & Jojo Korsh, BFA for Grey Goose Vodka