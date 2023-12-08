Home > Photos PHOTOS HOT PICS! Will Smith attends Maddox Gallery’s 2023 Art Miami installation; Alessandra Ambrosio at Ocean Drive's Art of the Party Basel Event Source: ljordan braun

Will Smith attends Maddox Gallery’s 2023 Art Miami installation with creative director Jay Rutland and featured artist Brent Estabrook on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Source: andrew jospeh woomer

On Wednesday, December 6th, at Soho Beach House, Porsche Presents: art and music hosted a performance by Juvenile alongside a band with a surprise appearance by Dwyane Wade. Performing songs including “Back That Azz Up,” “Slow Motion,” and “400 Degreez,” the evening celebrated artist Lyne Lucien, who commissioned two special pieces in honor of Art Week

Source: jordan braun ocean drive

Ocean Drive celebrates the December Art Issue release with cover star Alessandra Ambrosio at the glossy’s annual ‘Art of the Party’, on December 7, 2023.

Source: jenny moller/barbo

Sports Illustrated 2023 Cover Model Brooks Nader and Tim Saunier, President and CEO of BABOR Americas, attend the BABOR x Cevin Parker 'Welcome to Dreamland' launch event, celebrating the unveiling of the new 14-day limited edition Ampoule Serum Concentrates, 'The Art of Beauty Collection' set.

Miami Art Week's First Inspires Gala on at Loews Miami Beach was attended by Will.i.am! who brought his A-game, diving headfirst into the world of FIRST's mission. The tech-savvy celeb was spotted zipping through the "cocktail and robots" welcome reception on the latest motorized innovations crafted by the talented FIRST robotics team students.

Source: FH/smartox

Erin Lichy attends the 2024 AD100 party presented by Smart Tox at Casadonna for Art Basel in Miami.

Source: mark van holden/shuttershock

Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards enjoying Magic Mind productivity shots at her Printfresh Pajama Party.

Source: Hrant Boghossian / Global Citizen

CEO Armand Arton, comedian Russell Peters and multi-Grammy winning artist Nile Rodgers at the 2023 Global Citizen Forum in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE

Source: patrick finley

Actor and artist Pierce Brosnan, wife Keely Smith and Villa Azur’s Jean Philippe Bernard celebrate his art show “So Many Dreams” with a lunch at Villa Azur Miami.

Source: michael simom

Heather Graham hit the red carpet during the star-studded launch party for official debut of craps, roulette and sports betting at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Florida

Source: michael simom

La La Anthony partners with Delsym to bring comfort home this cough season with family favorite recipes.