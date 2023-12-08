HOT PICS! Will Smith attends Maddox Gallery’s 2023 Art Miami installation; Alessandra Ambrosio at Ocean Drive's Art of the Party Basel Event
Will Smith attends Maddox Gallery’s 2023 Art Miami installation with creative director Jay Rutland and featured artist Brent Estabrook on Thursday, December 7, 2023.
Ocean Drive celebrates the December Art Issue release with cover star Alessandra Ambrosio at the glossy’s annual ‘Art of the Party’, on December 7, 2023.
Sports Illustrated 2023 Cover Model Brooks Nader and Tim Saunier, President and CEO of BABOR Americas, attend the BABOR x Cevin Parker 'Welcome to Dreamland' launch event, celebrating the unveiling of the new 14-day limited edition Ampoule Serum Concentrates, 'The Art of Beauty Collection' set.
Miami Art Week's First Inspires Gala on at Loews Miami Beach was attended by Will.i.am! who brought his A-game, diving headfirst into the world of FIRST's mission. The tech-savvy celeb was spotted zipping through the "cocktail and robots" welcome reception on the latest motorized innovations crafted by the talented FIRST robotics team students.
Erin Lichy attends the 2024 AD100 party presented by Smart Tox at Casadonna for Art Basel in Miami.
Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards enjoying Magic Mind productivity shots at her Printfresh Pajama Party.
CEO Armand Arton, comedian Russell Peters and multi-Grammy winning artist Nile Rodgers at the 2023 Global Citizen Forum in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Actor and artist Pierce Brosnan, wife Keely Smith and Villa Azur’s Jean Philippe Bernard celebrate his art show “So Many Dreams” with a lunch at Villa Azur Miami.
Heather Graham hit the red carpet during the star-studded launch party for official debut of craps, roulette and sports betting at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Florida
La La Anthony partners with Delsym to bring comfort home this cough season with family favorite recipes.