PHOTOS HOT PICS! Camila Cabello, Melissa Gorga, Devin Booker And More Celebs Celebrate Art Basel 2024 in Miami

Source: Martin medina

Casamigos joined NYLON at their annual Art Basel event, NYLON House. The evening celebrated the latest release of NYLON’s broadsheet, featuring their latest cover star: Camila Cabello. Guests including Patrick Ta, FoodGod, Janelle Monet, Leah Kateb, Miguel Hirachi, Melissa Gorga and more enjoyed an evening full of art, dancing, a performance by the legendary Ludacris, as well as a DJ set by HUGEL while sipping on Casamigos cocktails.

Source: Martin Medina

'Love Island' star Leah Kateb attends Art Basel event, NYLON House on December 7th in Miami. Guests enjoyed an evening full of art, dancing, a performance by the legendary Ludacris, as well as a DJ set by HUGEL while sipping on Casamigos cocktails.

Source: Boardroom

Devin Booker attends the Boardroom and Cadillac exclusive dinner at Miami hot spot ZZ’s Club to celebrate Art Basel. Hosted by Boardroom CEO Rich Kleiman and Major Food Group co-founder Jeff Zalaznick, attendees included a diverse group of leaders across sports, music, art, and entertainment.

Source: BFA

Jason Tartick, Peter Weber, Daniel Fine, Dale Moss spotted at Dorsia’s Sol a Sol closing Miami Art Week Party at The Moore Miami on December 7th 2024.

Source: Exavier Castro

John Summit performs for Flaunt Magazine’s launch of the Where Are We Going? issue alongside the Bass Museum, at Air during Art Basel Miami Beach. The star-studded evening featured the cover star’s electrifying set and was co-produced by Jeffrey Jah, Rose Thorn of Lenox Room, and Karim Amatulla of UnPublished.

Source: Loamis Media

Walshy Fire and Andre Gray celebrate Miami Art Week with the Maison Foundation and Tequila Don Julio 1942 at a private brunch on Saturday, December 7th

'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Star Melissa Gorga at the 30th Anniversary Celebration of Pelican Hotel during Art Basel Miami Beach.