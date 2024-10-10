Home > Photos PHOTOS HOT PICS! Sarah Jessica Parker NYC Ballet Fall fashion Gala; Jason Segal & Harrison Ford at 'Shrinking' Premiere in LA Source: MEGA

Scroll down to see what your favorite celebs have been up to this fall season!

Source: Michael SImon

Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman & CEO Channing Dungey celebrates the return of Shrinking with Jason Segel and Harrison Ford

Source: GETTY

BAFTA hosted its inaugural New York Tea Party in cooperation with the New York Film Festival attended by Joyce Pierpoline, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Patricia Clarkson, Natasha Lyonne, Carrie Coon

Source: NEXXUS

Lindsay Lohan revamps iconic looks from her most memorable characters in the Nexxus Style Swap campaign, giving them a fresh, modern update using the Nexxus Slick Stick, Hair Oil, and XXL Volume Hairspray.

Source: Zoe Rain

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the keynote speaker at Marshalls Good Stuff Social Club in Chicago, giving women access to the good stuff in life in Chicago on October 5th 2024.

Source: Michael Simon

It’s Gonna Be Three: Lance Bass and Michael Turchin’s twins celebrated their third birthday with new Tile Town from Moose Toys in Los Angeles, Tuesday, October 1.

Source: BFA

American singer-songwriter Moses Sumney delivered a specially curated performance at the second annual The Prisoner Ball in NYC.

Source: @kursza