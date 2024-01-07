Home > Photos PHOTOS HOT PICS! Emma Stone, Margot Robbie and More Stars Celebrate Golden Globes Weekend in Hollywood! Source: getty

Source: Getty

Team Barbie! Margot Robbie & Greta Gerwig pose together a the W Magazine party celebrating the Golden Globes Best Performances to kick off award season held on Friday January 5th 2023 at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

Source: getty

'Ozark' star Julia Garner and Jury Duty's James Marsden attended the W magazine Best Performances party. Casamigos ,was the official drink sponsor of the party and served two specialty cocktails curated just for the occasion.

Source: Getty

Andrew Scott and Theo James cheers their Casamigos cocktails while celebrating at the W Magazine star-studded party that was held at the famous Chateau Marmont Penthouse in West Hollywood.

Source: Getty

Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie & Wilem Dafoe share a fun party moment at W Magazine's annual best performances party in Hollywood.

Source: getty

Golden Globe nominee for 'Poor Things' Emma Stone also attended W Magazine's annual Best Performance Party held at Chateau Marmont on January 5th 2024.

Source: getty

Topher Grace & Joseph Gordon-Levitt celebrated Golden Globes weekend and enjoyed a beautiful evening of dinner and Casamigos cocktails by supporting the annual Art of Elysium Gala, which benefits those in need through the arts, on Saturday January 6th 2024 in Los Angeles.

Source: getty

Caitlin O'Connor and Joe Manganiello pose together at on the red carpet at the Art of Elysium Gala, which benefits those in need through the arts, on golden globes weekend in Los Angeles

Source: Shutterstock

Danielle Brooks attends the Hollywood Creative Alliance Astra Film Awards sponsored by Heineken Silver at the Biltmore Hotel on January 6, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.