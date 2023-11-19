Home > Photos PHOTOS HOT PICS! Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Kick off F1 Weekend in Vegas; Dua Lipa & Margot Robbie honored at Variety 'Power Of Women' Event in LA Source: getty

Source: mindy small/getty

Last night at Lavo in Las Vegas, Casamigos supported Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck while they hosted a poker & blackjack tournament for Ben’s nonprofit, Eastern Congo Initiative on Friday November 17th 2023.

Source: rodin eckenroth/getty

On Thursday November 16th 2023 at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles, Casamigos celebrated Variety Magazine’s “Power of Women” issue which honored Margot Robbie (centre), seated next to guest Dua Lipa.

Pearlena Gbokwe and Meghan Markle attended Variety's 'Power of Women' Event in Los Angeles where guests enjoyed an evening of awards, dinner and Casamigos cocktails on November 16th 2023

Source: World Red Eye

SETA Co-Founder sisters Eliana (left) and Andrea (right) Salazar, alongside Divino Seas Founder Cristha Castellanos (centre), during the VIP launch of "GALLERY" by SETA and Divino Seas in Miami on November 16th 2023.

Source: michael simon

Eva Longoria, Aja Naomi King, Camila Cabello, Andie MacDowell and Helen Mirren attend the 18th annual L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Celebration on November 16th 2023.

Source: grant pauli

“Love Is Blind” star Brett Brown fuels his workouts with Optimum Nutrition’s newest flavor available at GNC – Gold Standard 100% Whey Fruity Cereal.

Source: michael simon

Richard Sherman and Ryan Fitzpatrick team up to surprise customers in one of Amazon’s 10,000+ electric delivery vans