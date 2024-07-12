Home > Photos PHOTOS HOT PICS! Prince Harry & Meghan Markle attend the ESPYS in LA; Anderson .Paak performs at Night Market at 'The Bungalow' Santa Monica Source: Getty; Emily Ferretti

Scroll Down to See What All Your Favorite Celebs Have Been Up To this Summer!

Source: Getty Images: Kevin Mazur

Gatorade Best Female Player of the Year Sadie Engelhardt and family, pose with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and Gatorade Best Male Player of the Year Cooper Flagg and family at the ESPYS on July 11th 2024.

Source: Emily Ferretti for Night Market at The Bungalow Santa Monica

Ahead of his 'Malibu Tour’ kicking off this fall, Grammy Award winning artist Anderson .Paak, aka DJ Pee .Wee, stopped by Night Market at The Bungalow Santa Monica to enjoy some of his very own SelvaRey Rum cocktails. Continuing the summer series with a special ticketed event, Night Market supported .Paak’s charity, .Paak House, raising just over $22K in proceeds.

Source: Getty

Mike Rosenthal and John Legend attended the It’s Good “From the Source" dinner featuring specialty Tequila Don Julio cocktails on July 10th in Los Angeles, California.

Source: Getty/Gucci

Charli XCX wore a pair of black rectangular frames Gucci sunglasses court-side of Centre Court on day eleven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 11, 2024 in London, England.

Source: AP

Multi-platinum artist Jordin Sparks partnered with Goodwill Industries International Inc, to highlight the organization's New Lives advertising campaign and amplify its free skills training, career coaching and job placement services for individuals facing obstacles to employment on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 in New York.