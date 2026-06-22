HOT PICS! Diplo Takes a Bike Ride in Paris as Rita Ora Lights Up the Stage at Isle of Wight

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OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month. Scroll Down to See what your fave celebs have been up to this summer

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Source: MEGA

Diplo took a relaxing bike ride through the streets of Paris on June 21st 2026.

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Source: Reserve Cup Series

Carlos Alcaraz, Wayne Boich, and Arturo Coello courtside at Day 1 of Reserve Cup Marbella Presented by Sierra Blanca Estates on June 18, 2026.

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Source: MEGA

Rita Ora performing live on stage at the isle of Wight festival. 20 Jun 2026

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Source: Benjamin Prime

Actor Shawn Hatosy enjoying dinner at Benjamin Prime in NYC.

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Source: Glisten/JJ Abouyoun

Alex Newell Performs at Glisten’s Pride Above the Park Event in Support of LGBTQ+ Youth.

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Source: supplied

Source: VON Magazine