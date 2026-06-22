HOT PICS! Diplo Takes a Bike Ride in Paris as Rita Ora Lights Up the Stage at Isle of Wight
June 22 2026, Published 3:22 p.m. ET
OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.
Scroll Down to See what your fave celebs have been up to this summer
Diplo took a relaxing bike ride through the streets of Paris on June 21st 2026.
Carlos Alcaraz, Wayne Boich, and Arturo Coello courtside at Day 1 of Reserve Cup Marbella Presented by Sierra Blanca Estates on June 18, 2026.
Rita Ora performing live on stage at the isle of Wight festival. 20 Jun 2026
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Alex Newell Performs at Glisten’s Pride Above the Park Event in Support of LGBTQ+ Youth.
Vuori's new campaign, Return To Centre, features Jack Draper and launches alongside Wimbledon.
The campaign explores the mindset behind performance, using Draper's training, recovery, and daily routines to tell a broader story about presence, resilience, and continual self-improvement. Rather than focusing solely on competition, Return To Centre reflects the moments between matches—the habits, rituals, and perspective that help athletes stay grounded through the highs and lows of sport.
As one of Vuori's athlete partners, Draper embodies the brand's approach to performance, recovery, and everyday versatility, bringing the story to life both on and off the court.
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Lindsay Hubbard doing karaoke at Sushi By Bou in the East Village this past week while attending a 12-course omakase dinner party hosted by famed fashion photographer Ellen von Unwerth as a summer kickoff for her VON Magazine.