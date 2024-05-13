Home > Photos PHOTOS HOT PICS! Kendall & Kylie Jenner at LIV Beach at Fontainebleau Las Vegas; Eyedress performs at 88rising’s Head In The Clouds Festival NY Source: Sophie Sahara ;Ben Hider

Source: Sophie Sahara

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner took their talents to LIV Beach at Fontainebleau Las Vegas where they partied with Sprinter Vodka Soda and 818 Tequila while enjoying the performance by Sommer Ray.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Anna Rothschild PR

The protégé of industry giant Randy Jackson, Karin Ann, unveiled her much-anticipated album "Through the Telescope" in a star-studded affair. The soirée was not only graced by the ethereal presence of indie sensation Imogen Heap, a pivotal collaborator and major influence on Karin Ann's musical journey, but also witnessed a heartwarming moment when Heap serenaded Karin with a rendition of "Happy Birthday". Other notable attendees were none other than Lindsay Lohan's talented siblings, singer Aliana Lohan and Dakota Lohan, who came out in full force to support Karin's musical milestone.

Source: @bellahadid/instagram

Bella and Yolanda Hadid stopped by Ulta Beauty for Mother’s Day to celebrate Bella’s new fragrance launch, Orebella at Ultra Beauty, Texas.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Ben Hider

Eyedress performs on stage with Johnnie Walker Black Label at 88rising’s Head In The Clouds Festival NY.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Shuttershock

Jessie.T Usher, Laz Alonso, Eric Kriplke and Antony Starr at the Venice Family Clinic’s Inaugural HEART (Health + Art) Gala which honored U2’s The Edge and Morleigh Steinberg with the first-ever HEART Award.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Christopher Brown

Nick Offerman sips a dram of his fourth limited-edition Scotch collaboration with Lagavulin, Offerman Edition: Caribbean Rum Cask Finish, at a pop-up stunt in Venice Beach on May 10 in Los Angeles.

Source: @hijoshotit

Girl's Yung Miami was in NYC this weekend where she attended the 35th Annual GLAAD Awards and announced her upcoming PRIDE collection in partnership with the organization.