HOT PICS! Maroon 5 Rock Pre NYE Show at Atlantis Paradise Island’s Casuarina Beach; Cardi B performs at Fontainebleau Miami Beach

ok hot pics
By:

Jan. 2 2024, Published 1:48 p.m. ET

alta maroon
Source: getty

Last night’s celebration followed Saturday’s sold-out Maroon 5 concert at Atlantis Paradise Island’s Casuarina Beach.

nelly
Source: getty

Atlantis Paradise Island kicked off 2024 with its annual star-studded Party Like a Royal New Year’s Eve event. Hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, the festivities began with a DJ set from producer and artist Timbaland, followed by a surprise set from Nelly. Nelly’s brother City Spud joined for several songs, and the set ended with “Hot in Herre.”

nicki minaj
Source: Getty Images for E11EVEN Miami)

On December 31, 2023, rap icon Nicki Minaj brought in 2024 with an epic performance at hotspot E11EVEN Miami. Minaj arrived at the ultra-club just minutes prior to the new year on Sunday evening. Minaj came with an entourage of friends while dawning a skintight black lace jumpsuit and long blonde hair.

MORE ON:
Hot Pics
cardi b
Source: world red eye

Newly single Cardi B gave an electrifying poolside NYE performance at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. The crowd was raving over her demands for everyone to take a shot and for someone to bring her a shot of Hennessy. Cardi B made jokes to the crowd about 2023 “sucking” and how she’s excited for 2024.

cent hosts private dinner
Source: world red eye

50 Cent hosted a private dinner featuring his award-winning Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne brands at Miami's newest hotspot Casa Matilda’s, presented by Perk Marketing Group in Miami Beach.

marysol
Source: Marysol Patton

Marysol Patton and her husband Steven McNamara ringing in the New Year in St. Moritz onDecember 31st 2023.

