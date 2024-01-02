HOT PICS! Maroon 5 Rock Pre NYE Show at Atlantis Paradise Island’s Casuarina Beach; Cardi B performs at Fontainebleau Miami Beach
Last night’s celebration followed Saturday’s sold-out Maroon 5 concert at Atlantis Paradise Island’s Casuarina Beach.
Atlantis Paradise Island kicked off 2024 with its annual star-studded Party Like a Royal New Year’s Eve event. Hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, the festivities began with a DJ set from producer and artist Timbaland, followed by a surprise set from Nelly. Nelly’s brother City Spud joined for several songs, and the set ended with “Hot in Herre.”
On December 31, 2023, rap icon Nicki Minaj brought in 2024 with an epic performance at hotspot E11EVEN Miami. Minaj arrived at the ultra-club just minutes prior to the new year on Sunday evening. Minaj came with an entourage of friends while dawning a skintight black lace jumpsuit and long blonde hair.
Newly single Cardi B gave an electrifying poolside NYE performance at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. The crowd was raving over her demands for everyone to take a shot and for someone to bring her a shot of Hennessy. Cardi B made jokes to the crowd about 2023 “sucking” and how she’s excited for 2024.
50 Cent hosted a private dinner featuring his award-winning Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne brands at Miami's newest hotspot Casa Matilda’s, presented by Perk Marketing Group in Miami Beach.
Marysol Patton and her husband Steven McNamara ringing in the New Year in St. Moritz onDecember 31st 2023.