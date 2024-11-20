Home > Photos PHOTOS HOT PICS! Miranda Lambert at Boot Barn's Fashion Show in Nashville; Melissa Gorga Spotted at Her Store 'Envy' in New Jersey

Source: Getty

Miranda Lambert attends BOOT BARN PRESENTS: “VOICELESS,” a Broadcast Special, Fashion Show, and Red Carpet Celebrity Charity Event at The Parthenon in Nashville, TN

Source: GETTY

Becky G performs at an exclusive Verizon Access concert in Miami on Nov. 12.

Source: Michael Simon

Melissa Gorga arriving at her store Envy in hat and jeans paired with Franco Sarto’s Jaxon Mid Calf Boots on November 13th in New Jersey.

Source: Supplied

Fat Joe attends yesterday’s Gladiator II x Pepsi COLAseum event at Regal Times Square on November 19th 2024.

Source: Michael Simon/Getty

NY Jets Owner Suzanne Johnson and son Brick enjoying some half time treats with Kenan Thompson and Natasha Verma at Sunday’s Jets game On November 17th 2024 in New Jersey.

Source: Laurence Levin/ Best Buddies International

Anthony Kennedy Shriver, founder of Best Buddies, honors Guy Fieri with the Spirit of Leadership award at the Jersey Mike's Subs Best Buddies Miami Gala. For 15 years, Guy has helped raise $62 million and empowered individuals with disabilities to thrive in the culinary industry.

Source: Food Bank For New York City

Tracy Morgan at a distribution afternoon last week with Food Bank For New York City, in partnership with Stop & Shop to give out 400 Turkey’s for Thanksgiving.

Source: BFA/Jason Lowrie for Crown Royal