OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
HOT PICS! Miranda Lambert at Boot Barn's Fashion Show in Nashville; Melissa Gorga Spotted at Her Store 'Envy' in New Jersey

hot pics ok magazine november pp
By:

Nov. 20 2024, Published 1:41 p.m. ET

miranda lambert bootbarn
Source: Getty

Miranda Lambert attends BOOT BARN PRESENTS: “VOICELESS,” a Broadcast Special, Fashion Show, and Red Carpet Celebrity Charity Event at The Parthenon in Nashville, TN

huck beckyg
Source: GETTY

Becky G performs at an exclusive Verizon Access concert in Miami on Nov. 12.

huck melissa gorga
Source: Michael Simon

Melissa Gorga arriving at her store Envy in hat and jeans paired with Franco Sarto’s Jaxon Mid Calf Boots on November 13th in New Jersey.

fatjoe
Source: Supplied

Fat Joe attends yesterday’s Gladiator II x Pepsi COLAseum event at Regal Times Square on November 19th 2024.

huck suzanne johnson brick johnson kenan thompson and natasha verma
Source: Michael Simon/Getty

NY Jets Owner Suzanne Johnson and son Brick enjoying some half time treats with Kenan Thompson and Natasha Verma at Sunday’s Jets game On November 17th 2024 in New Jersey.

bestbuddies
Source: Laurence Levin/ Best Buddies International

Anthony Kennedy Shriver, founder of Best Buddies, honors Guy Fieri with the Spirit of Leadership award at the Jersey Mike's Subs Best Buddies Miami Gala. For 15 years, Guy has helped raise $62 million and empowered individuals with disabilities to thrive in the culinary industry.

tracy
Source: Food Bank For New York City

Tracy Morgan at a distribution afternoon last week with Food Bank For New York City, in partnership with Stop & Shop to give out 400 Turkey’s for Thanksgiving.

dascha
Source: BFA/Jason Lowrie for Crown Royal

Country star Dasha attends the Crown Royal Aged 31 Years launch party with DanielxDiamond.

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC.