PHOTOS HOT PICS! Ben Affleck Spotted Wearing Dunkin Gear in LA, RHONY Star Brynn Whitfield Steps Out For Event in NYC Source: Supplied;Andrew Werner

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month. See what all your fave celebs have been up to this Winter

Ben Affleck seen with a Dunkin’ “DunKings” tracksuit in Los Angeles, sparking speculation about the return of his campaign with the brand.

Source: Hampton Water

Jesse Bongiovi & Jon Bon Jovi turned laundry day into a full-blown party at Hampton Water’s Bubbly & Suds event in NYC, proving even laundry can be legendary

Source: World Red Eye

Real Housewives of Miami star Kiki Barth and model River Viiperi attend the Man Crush Monday men’s event at CURIO at Faena Bazaar, celebrating the store’s 5-year anniversary, sponsored by LALO Tequila.

Source: Sam Deitch

Dorothy Wang rings in Lunar New Year with the limited Tequila Don Julio 1942 Year of the Snake Edition at a private celebration in New York City on January 30, 2025.

Source: Andrew Werner

Brynn Whitfield at The Winter Show’s Young Collectors Night benefiting East Side House at the Park Avenue Armory, sponsored by Lagavulin and Oban Single Malt Scotch Whiskies.

Source: Katarina Benzova

Adam Ray, Ian Edwards, Steven Tyler, Tiffany Haddish, Bill Burr, Dean Delray united at Steven Tyler’s first-ever Sounds of Laughter comedic soiree benefitting Janie's Fund at The Comedy Store on January 30, 2025 in Los Angeles.

Source: Sara Jaye Weiss