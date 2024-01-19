HOT PICS! Udonis Haslem & Dwayne Wade at Abiaka in Miami, Hannah Waddingham & Juno Temple Toast her 'Haute Living' Cover in LA
Udonis Haslem and Dwayne Wade toasted with Tequila Don Julio 1942 at Abiaka at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Fl For private celebration on the eve of Haslem’s jersey retirement on January 18, 2024
Haute Living Los Angeles celebrated Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham ( with co-star Junom Temple) on EMMY’s Eve at The Hideaway with Johnathan Schultz and Haute Jets in Beverly Hills, CA.
Nick Viall hands out free coffee at the Mucinex Kickstart Café to help NYC commuters power through their day.
La La Anthony in NYC passing out Total by Verizon Global Calling Cards to help people stay connected
JoAnna García Swisher keeps BinaxNOW COVID-19 Self Tests by Abbott on hand during virus season.
On Thursday, January 18th, Athleta launched its latest product collaboration with Alicia Keys featuring activewear inspired by mindful movement and the New Year reset. To celebrate, Athleta hosted an immersive and intimate event in Los Angeles with Alicia and Taryn Toomey, founder of global wellness company The Class, who is also featured in the collection campaign. Participants were guided in a workout led by Toomey to experience the collection firsthand and channel their inner feminine power with Alicia. Alongside Athleta’s Chief Creative Officer, Julia Leach and Senior Design Director, Casey Schumacher, Alicia shared her design inspiration as well as invited guests to select collection pieces to wear during the class. Following the workout, guests were invited to enjoy refreshments, have their aura and tarot cards read, write their intentions for the new year ahead, and refresh with Keys Soulcare, Alicia’s skincare collection. Guests included influencers, press, and VIPs including Elaine Welteroth, Denise Vasi, Ella Halikas, and Michelle Lam.