PHOTOS HOT PICS! Gwen Stefani performs at Make-A-Wish Ball in Miami; Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Celebrate their Engagement with Halloween Party in LA Source: World Red Eye; Casamigos

Source: World Red Eye

Gwen Stefani lit up the stage at the 29th Annual Intercontinental® Miami Make-A-Wish® Ball in Miami on Saturday 2nd November, performing for over an hour to an intimate audience of 900. Gwen expressed her admiration for the work Make-A-Wish® has done for years, calling it "a respected, recognized name worldwide" that has brought hope to countless lives.

Source: New York Road Runners

Tj Holmes, Chelsea Clinton, Jen Koss, Jennifer Connelly and Amy Robach crossed the finish line at the TCS New York City Marathon in Central Park, Manhattan. Organized by New York Road Runners, the nonprofit produces 60 adult and youth races in New York City each year, including the TCS New York City Marathon.

Source: World Red Eye

Dr. Nicole Martin, Lisa Hochstein, Guerdy Abraira, and Kiki Barth at the 29th Annual Intercontinental® Miami Make-A-Wish® Ball. The night was a record-breaking success, raising nearly $10 million for the charity. These donations will help Make-A-Wish® grant wishes across Florida and provide support to chapters nationwide. The event was emceed by Shareef Malnik, Gala Chairman, alongside his wife, actress Gabrielle Anwar who this year was appointed Co-Chair.

Source: Casamigos

Over the weekend in Los Angeles, Casamigos celebrated newly engaged Nina Dobrev and Shaun White at their Halloween party hosted at their home. Guests including close friends Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, Diplo, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita, Finneas O'Connell, Claudia Salewski, Aaron Paul, Lauren Paul, Chace Crawford, Adam DeVine and more were welcomed with a unique Casamigos skull ice luge, where they enjoyed a chilled welcome shot.

Source: Casamigos

Dodgers superstar pitcher Walker Buehler gifted his teammates with Casamigos following their Victory Parade. Buehler, who closed out the World Series in Game 5, partnered with Casamigos, the Official Tequila of the MLB, for the exclusive gift. “World Series Champs - who else? Ready to celebrate with some Casamigos!” Buehler said.

Source: Supplied

Lenny Kravitz performed an intimate 2-night concert event at Ovation Hall inside Ocean Casino Resort. Kravitz, who has no other East Coast shows on the books, performed a 2-hour set including songs off his new album as well as hits like Fly Away and American Woman. For his encore Kravitz got close-up and personal with concert-goers, leaving the stage to perform in the crowd surrounded by his fans.

Source: GETTY

Miguel celebrates with Tequila Don Julio 70 Añejo Cristalino after his performance at Carlos Eric Lopez’s 4th Annual Día de Muertos Gala in Los Angeles, California on November 1st.

Source: Gabriel Di Sante for Lobos 1707 Tequila