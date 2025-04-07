or
Hot Pics! Glen Powell Launches His 'Smash Kitchen' Brand in LA; David Beckham Attends Ninja Kitchen's Tailgate in Miami

April 7 2025, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.

Scroll Down To See what all your fave celebs have been up to this Spring!

leonardo dicaprio glen powell photo credit randy shropshire
Source: Getty Images -Phil Faraone and Randy Shropshire

Hollywood’s leading man Glen Powell celebrated the launch of his new brand, Smash Kitchen, a line of organic pantry staples at a private estate in Los Angeles. VIP attendees included Leonardo DiCaprio( Above with Glen), Tobey McGuire, Joe Burrow, Josh Duhamel, Aaron Paul, Angela Kinsley, Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin, Stella McCartney, Jake Shane among others along with his closest friends and family. Glen went coast-to-coast, officially launching Smash Kitchen on April 2 with Co-Founders Sean Kane and Sameer Mehta in NYC before making his way to LA.

ninja david beckham
Source: James Turner

David Beckham attends Ninja Kitchen’s Tailgate to celebrate the launch of FlexFlame™, a 5 in 1 outdoor cooking system, ahead of the Inter Miami CF Match at Chase Stadium on April 6, 2025.

patrck
  • Patrick Schwarzenegger toasts to Season 3 of HBO original series The White Lotus with Ketel One Vodka and Tanqueray Gin in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 6th.
mikeyday
Source: Charles Roussel for Dollar Car Rental

Fresh off of SNL’s 50th, comedy superstar Mikey Day has partnered with Dollar Car Rental, starring in a new campaign – "The Common Sensei" - a wise teacher who demonstrates Dollar’s common-sense approach to travel and renting a car. Behind the scenes of the New York City production, Mikey takes absurd situations and makes them make sense through wit and charm. His best advice: Book direct at Dollar to get their lowest rates and great services like online check-in, and fast pickup and drop-off.

