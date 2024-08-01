HIOT PICS! Rachel Bilson Celebrates 'THE OC' 21st anniversary with 21 Seeds Tequila in LA, Kevin & Kate Love celebrate 'Haute Living' cover in The Hamptons,NY
On Wednesday, July 31, 21Seeds INFUSED TEQUILA and Rachel Bilson hosted a party to celebrate the 21st birthday of the show and celebrate the new The O.C. x 21Seeds “Serving Summer” campaign, in which Rachel reprised her role as Summer Roberts, at Wheelhouse in West Hollywood. Rachel Bilson, The O.C. Creator Josh Schwartz and Executive Producer Stephanie Savage celebrated the launch with 21Seeds Infused Tequila cocktails and a live performance of “California” from Phantom Planet. Irene Choi, Jon Bouffard, and Alexandra Madison were also in attendance.
Christie Brinkley and Sabrina Levine with Grey/Ven’ at the 2024 Polo Hamptons, which took place in Bridgehampton on Saturday 7/20 and 7/27. This gathering brought together the Hamptons’ elite for a day of sport, style, and sophistication. Grey/Ven stood out among the event’s numerous sponsors, introducing their Hamptons capsule collection to the local community.
Watskins's first annual Hamptons Wellness Event hosted by founder Lois Robbins with fitness guru Isaac Boots and skincare brand Peter Thomas Roth.
Haute Living celebrated lovebirds (and cover stars!) Kate and Kevin Love in the Hamptons with Messika and London Jewelers on July 25th.
Chencho Corleone joins Tequila Don Julio in celebrating ‘A Summer of Mexicana,’ a concert series that spotlights inspiring artists who live Por Amor with a live performance in Los Angeles, CA on July 30th.