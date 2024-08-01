OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos
OK LogoPHOTOS

HIOT PICS! Rachel Bilson Celebrates 'THE OC' 21st anniversary with 21 Seeds Tequila in LA, Kevin & Kate Love celebrate 'Haute Living' cover in The Hamptons,NY

hot pics ok magazine august pp
Source: GETTY;OMAR VEGA
By:

Aug. 1 2024, Published 3:59 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
josh schwartz rachel bilson and stephanie savage
Source: GETTY

On Wednesday, July 31, 21Seeds INFUSED TEQUILA and Rachel Bilson hosted a party to celebrate the 21st birthday of the show and celebrate the new The O.C. x 21Seeds “Serving Summer” campaign, in which Rachel reprised her role as Summer Roberts, at Wheelhouse in West Hollywood. Rachel Bilson, The O.C. Creator Josh Schwartz and Executive Producer Stephanie Savage celebrated the launch with 21Seeds Infused Tequila cocktails and a live performance of “California” from Phantom Planet. Irene Choi, Jon Bouffard, and Alexandra Madison were also in attendance.

Article continues below advertisement
christie brinkley
Source: GRAYSON BOONE

Christie Brinkley and Sabrina Levine with Grey/Ven at the 2024 Polo Hamptons, which took place in Bridgehampton on Saturday 7/20 and 7/27. This gathering brought together the Hamptons’ elite for a day of sport, style, and sophistication. Grey/Ven stood out among the event’s numerous sponsors, introducing their Hamptons capsule collection to the local community.

watskin
Source: Sabrina Steck/BFA
MORE ON:
PHOTOS

Watskins's first annual Hamptons Wellness Event hosted by founder Lois Robbins with fitness guru Isaac Boots and skincare brand Peter Thomas Roth.

Article continues below advertisement
haute
Source: OMAR VEGA

Haute Living celebrated lovebirds (and cover stars!) Kate and Kevin Love in the Hamptons with Messika and London Jewelers on July 25th.

donjulio
Source: @PLURAL_CO/INSTAGRAM

Chencho Corleone joins Tequila Don Julio in celebrating ‘A Summer of Mexicana,’ a concert series that spotlights inspiring artists who live Por Amor with a live performance in Los Angeles, CA on July 30th.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.