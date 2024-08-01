HIOT PICS! Rachel Bilson Celebrates 'THE OC' 21st anniversary with 21 Seeds Tequila in LA, Kevin & Kate Love celebrate 'Haute Living' cover in The Hamptons,NY

On Wednesday, July 31, 21Seeds INFUSED TEQUILA and Rachel Bilson hosted a party to celebrate the 21st birthday of the show and celebrate the new The O.C. x 21Seeds “Serving Summer” campaign, in which Rachel reprised her role as Summer Roberts, at Wheelhouse in West Hollywood. Rachel Bilson, The O.C. Creator Josh Schwartz and Executive Producer Stephanie Savage celebrated the launch with 21Seeds Infused Tequila cocktails and a live performance of “California” from Phantom Planet. Irene Choi, Jon Bouffard, and Alexandra Madison were also in attendance.