HOT PICS! Halsey Performs For Pride Month Celebration at Hard Rock London ; Kelly Bensimon & Ramona Singer at Casa Panerai Opening in NYC
Hard Rock International hosted a private event with Halsey to celebrate the start of Pride Month at Hard Rock Cafe London Old Park Lane, where the brand was founded. The VIP event featured an intimate performance by Halsey, alongside notable speakers and representation from LGBTQIA+ nonprofit partners.To commemorate the occasion, Hard Rock Heals Foundation®, the charitable arm of Hard Rock®, presented a $250,000 donation to the Human Rights Campaign and Outright International in support of their service to LGBTQIA+ communities.
Kelly Killoren Bensimon kicked off summer with RHONY Legacy castmate Ramona Singer at the new Casa Panerai Flagship on Madison Avenue in NYC on June 5th 2023.
Noah Beck wore the dreamiest dinner date outfit on Instagram last week, complete with a light blue linen shirt and a stack of sustainable rings from Merchants of the Sun.