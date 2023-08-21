Home > Photos PHOTOS HOT PICS! - Kendall Jenner celebrates 818 Tequila at Mon Ami Santa Monica; Woody Harrelson Hits the Court for Reserve Padel’s L.A. Summer Exhibition With Casamigos! Source: sophie sahara;omar vega

Source: Omar Vega - Reserve Padel

Woody Harrelson takes the court at Reserve Padel’s LA Summer Exhibition and Party with Casamigos. Guests enjoyed a fun-filled afternoon with clinics, Pro Ams, BBQ, music and Casamigos cocktails conveniently before the storm arrived. Jimmy Butler, David Dobrik and Woody Harrelson participated in Padel tournaments showing off their athleticism. Other guests included Noah Beck, Maria Menounos and her husband Keven Undergaro on Saturday, August 19, 2023

Source: Omar Vega- Reserve Padel

Noah Beck & David Dobrik attended Reserve Padel’s LA Summer Exhibition and Party with Casamigos , where other guests included Jimmy Butler, Woody Harrelson, Maria Menounos and her husband Keven Undergaro on Saturday, August 19, 2023

Source: Sophie Sahara

Kendall Jenner, Fai Khadra, Michael Kives and the 818 Tequila team enjoy 818 Tequila cocktails at Mon Ami in Santa Monica on Aug. 17 2023.

Madelyn Cline and a friend relax at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa in Porto Heli, Greece on August 14th 2023.

Source: World Red Eye

Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson performed with Busta Rhymes post concert at LIV Miami on Sunday August 20th 2023.

Shay Mitchell launches an Amazon Storefront filled with her favorite back to school picks to get ready for her daughter Atlas’ upcoming school year! You can check out the full Amazon back to school shopping guide HERE and Shay’s picks on her new Amazon storefront HERE.

Source: Shareif Ziyadat

Angie Martinez, Coco Jones, Lola Brooke and more spotted sipping D'USSÉ backstage at Angie’s Summer BBQ.

Source: Courtesy of AliExpress

AliExpress x Tiffany Haddish Pop Up at The Grove officially kicked off the AliExpress Summer 2023 Pop-Up Tour which is making two more stops in LA throughout August.