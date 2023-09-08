OK Magazine
HOT PICS! -Chloe Fineman, Julia Fox, Matt Healy and more attend Marshall Columbia Pink Capsule NYFW Event in New York

hotpics fall pp
Source: BFA
Sep. 8 2023, Published 12:34 p.m. ET

chloe
Source: BFA

Chloe Fineman at the Cash App x Marshall Columbia Pink Capsule Event in Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week on September 7th 2023.

matthealy
Source: BFA

Gabbriette and new beau Matt Healy at the Cash App x Marshall Columbia Pink Capsule Event in Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week.

huck billy bush charity lawson dotun olubeko
Source: michael simon

Warner Bros. Unscripted Television stars Billy Bush of “Extra”(celebrating its milestone 30th season) and Charity Lawson & Dotun Olubeko of “The Bachelorette” light the Empire State Building in NY

huck brooke s
Source: michael simon

Brooke Shields taking a Magic Mind shot before taping back-to-back episodes of her podcast.

huck damelio family
Source: michael simon
The D’Amelio Family Stops by their D’Amelio Footwear Pop Up at The Grove LA Which Runs Through the Month of September.

babybel goodness land x busy philipps
Source: babybel

Busy Philipps plays limited-edition CANDY LAND-inspired game, Babybel Goodness Land, helping millennial parents connect with their kids at playtime.

emily ratajkowski at the highlight room in nycphoto credit yvonne tntbfacom
Source: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Emily Ratajkowski The Highlight Room in NYC for EmRata x AG Jeans.

bfa
Source: Madison Fender

On Wednesday, American TV Personality, Bevy Smith attended the RAISEfashion Celebratory Cocktail Reception At The Standard, High Line to Kick off NYFW ’23. The event saw art-world and fashion industry notables, artists, designers, stylists, and creatives of all types gathering in celebration of its NYFW partnership with RAISEfashion, a non-profit advisory network of fashion industry leaders dedicated to advancing the equity of BIPOC talent by providing individualized mentorship, resources, and access to emerging talents.

Source: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Heineken

Retta enjoys a Heineken Silver at the Heineken Suite of the US Open at the USTA National Tennis Center in New York on September 7, 2023.

