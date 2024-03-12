Home > Photos PHOTOS HOT PICS! Da'Vine Joy Randolph Toasts Don Julio 1942 to Oscar Win, Nina Dobrev Parties at Vanity Fair Oscars After Party Source: mark von holden;presley ann

The Celebrities are out in full force this season, Scroll down the OK! Hot Pics gallery to see what your fav celebs have been up to!

Source: Mark Von Holden

Newly crowned Oscar winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph gets in the celebratory spirit with Tequila Don Julio 1942 as she walks the red carpet for the 96th Annual Oscars ceremony.

Source: Presley Ann

Nina Dobrev toasts with Tequila Don Julio 1942 at the Vanity Fair After Party on Sunday March 10th 2023 in Los Angeles.

Source: michael simon

Neutrogena Brand Ambassador Jennifer Garner talked about what’s vital for skin health at the Annual Academy of Dermatology Conference in San Diego.

Source: michael simon

Melissa Benoist attends an advance screening of her upcoming Warner Bros. TV drama series THE GIRLS ON THE BUS hosted by content creator Madi Monroe.

Source: Vaseline

Elaine Welteroth moderates a panel at Black Future House unveiling Vaseline’s Mended Murals initiative underscoring the importance of skin health equity in Austin, TX during SXSW®

Source: michael simon

Warner Bros. TV Group Chairman Channing Dungey, Executive Producer/Honoree Nkechi Okoro Carroll, and actress Yvonne Orji at the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards

Source: Getty For Prime Video

Aaron Moten and Walton Goggins of Prime Video’s ‘Fallout’ attend activation at SXSW in celebration of the upcoming series with Executive Producer and Showrunner Johnathan Nolan, EP and ‘Fallout’ Game Creator Todd Howard, Showrunner Graham Wagner and Showrunner Geneva Robertson-Dworet.