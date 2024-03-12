OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos
OK LogoPHOTOS

HOT PICS! Da'Vine Joy Randolph Toasts Don Julio 1942 to Oscar Win, Nina Dobrev Parties at Vanity Fair Oscars After Party

hot pics march pp
Source: mark von holden;presley ann
By:

Mar. 12 2024, Published 6:55 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

The Celebrities are out in full force this season, Scroll down the OK! Hot Pics gallery to see what your fav celebs have been up to!

Article continues below advertisement
davine joy randolph gets in the celebratory spirit with tequila don julio as she walks the red carpet for the th annual oscars ceremony
Source: Mark Von Holden

Newly crowned Oscar winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph gets in the celebratory spirit with Tequila Don Julio 1942 as she walks the red carpet for the 96th Annual Oscars ceremony.

nina
Source: Presley Ann

Nina Dobrev toasts with Tequila Don Julio 1942 at the Vanity Fair After Party on Sunday March 10th 2023 in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement
huck jennifer garner
Source: michael simon

Neutrogena Brand Ambassador Jennifer Garner talked about what’s vital for skin health at the Annual Academy of Dermatology Conference in San Diego.

Article continues below advertisement
huck melissa benoist
Source: michael simon
MORE ON:
PHOTOS

Melissa Benoist attends an advance screening of her upcoming Warner Bros. TV drama series THE GIRLS ON THE BUS hosted by content creator Madi Monroe.

Article continues below advertisement
huck elainew
Source: Vaseline

Elaine Welteroth moderates a panel at Black Future House unveiling Vaseline’s Mended Murals initiative underscoring the importance of skin health equity in Austin, TX during SXSW®

Article continues below advertisement
huck channing dungey
Source: michael simon

Warner Bros. TV Group Chairman Channing Dungey, Executive Producer/Honoree Nkechi Okoro Carroll, and actress Yvonne Orji at the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards

sxsw
Source: Getty For Prime Video

Aaron Moten and Walton Goggins of Prime Video’s ‘Fallout’ attend activation at SXSW in celebration of the upcoming series with Executive Producer and Showrunner Johnathan Nolan, EP and ‘Fallout’ Game Creator Todd Howard, Showrunner Graham Wagner and Showrunner Geneva Robertson-Dworet.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.