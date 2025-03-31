or
Article continues below advertisement
HOT PICS! Katie Holmes Shops For Flowers For Spring in NYC; Marysol Patton Celebrates Her Birthday at Maple & Ash Miami

hot pics ok magaizne april pp
Source: Instaimages; World Red Eye
By:

March 31 2025, Published 10:17 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.

Scroll Down To See what your fave celebs have been up to this spring!

Article continues below advertisement
katie holmes
Source: Instarimages

Katie Holmes buying flowers in Vivaia flats in New York City o. March 25th 2025.

Article continues below advertisement
alexia nepola marysol patton lisa hochstein and kiki barth
Source: WORLD RED EYE

Real Housewives of Miami’s Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton, Lisa Hochstein and Kiki Barth at Maple & Ash Miami for Marysol’s Belated Birthday Dinner on March 29, 2025. Other co-stars that attended Marysol’s birthday dinner included Kiki Barth, Lisa Hochstein & boyfriend Jody Glidden, and Julia Lemigova with her tennis star wife Martina Navratilov. Marysol enjoyed caviar bumps and sabered another bottle of Expensive Cristal Champagne with her husband, Steve. Her cast mates kicked off the evening with a big celebratory moment by popping confetti and dancing around before dinner began.

Article continues below advertisement
lobosworthtink
Source: NEW YOU

Lo Bosworth, former Laguna Beach and The Hills star, as well as founder and owner of Love Wellness, walks the red carpet at the 10th Annual NEW YOU Awards.

Article continues below advertisement
todd nepola alexia nepola
Source: World Red Eye

Alexia Nepola and Todd Nepola at a’Riva Restaurant at Harbour Club, Sunset Harbor’s newest Italian restaurant, for a VIP Dinner hosted by World Red Eye and Seth Browarnik on March 27, 2025

Article continues below advertisement
johntravolta
Source: World Red Eye

On Saturday night 29th March at Papi Steak Miami Beach, John Travolta joined the restaurant's owner, David "Papi" Einhorn, for dinner at the hotspot. Here, Travolta was presented with the restaurant's iconic $1,000 "Beefcase" , a dish that was inspired by the infamous briefcase scene from Pulp Fiction which Travolta starred in alongside Samuel L. Jackson.

Article continues below advertisement
cynthia bailey tink
Source: GETTY

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey walks the red carpet at the 10th Annual NEW YOU Awards, presented by NEW YOU Media.

Article continues below advertisement
paige
Source: Danilo Hess for TRESemmé

Paige DeSorbo is giving gloss with TRESemmé’s new Lamellar Gloss Collection.

joey
Source: CELSIUS

Spotted! Bachelor franchise star Joey Grazidei was seen at the Miami Open this past weekend in CELSIUS’ suite.

Known for his time on The Bachelor and his rising profile in the entertainment world, Joey Graziadei stayed hydrated and energized with the new Mango Lemonade CELSIUS while enjoying the tournament.

