HOT PICS! Cardi B at Revolve House Afterparty in Coachella; Dove Cameron Performs at Nylon House

hot pics ok magazine april spring pp
Source: Saul Lopez;BFA
By:

April 14 2025, Published 10:36 a.m. ET

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.

Scroll Down To See what all your fave celebs have been up to this Spring!

tyga
Source: Saul Lopez for Casamigos

Saturday night at the Revolve House in Coachella Valley, Casamigos was front and center as it fueled Pizzaslime’s star-studded after party. Guests including Cardi B., Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, Tyga, Ty Dolla $ign, Chris Brown, Jhene Aiko and more enjoyed custom Casamigos margaritas paired with Pizza Bagels provided by Prince St. Pizza x Yeastie Boys.

cardi
Source: Saul Lopez for Casamigos

Saturday night at the Revolve House in Coachella Valley, Cardi B attended Pizzaslime’s star-studded after party. Casamigos served two signature margaritas curated just for the event: the classic Casamigos Margarita and Hibiscus Margarita.

poppi postmalone
Source: Josh Sabe

Headliner Post Malone kicks back with poppi, celebrating the new Alpine Blast flavor on Saturday, April 12th

dove cameron nylon house bfa
Source: BFA for NYLON

Dove Cameron performed at NYLON House in the Desert Presented by Ulta Beauty for COACHELLA weekend one.

becky g coachella
Source: Frazer Harrison

Becky G performs at Coachella with Gustavo Dudamel & the LA Phil, wearing Kendra Scott’s Kaia Gold Hoops, Kaia Gold Cuff Bracelet and Kaia Gold Band Ring

taylorkrause
Source: International Delight

Garrett Josemans and Taylor Krause enjoy their coffee creations at The International Delight Flavor Studios during Coachella.

bball
Source: Justin Ford/National Basketball Association via Getty Images

Two of America’s most iconic brands - Kool-Aid and Nike - teamed up to bring bold flavor to footwear with the Kool-Aid x Nike Ja 2 - a one-of-a-kind sneaker collaboration bursting with vibrant colorways inspired by Kool-Aid’s iconic flavors. The partnership blends sneaker culture, self-expression, nostalgia and ultimate comfort - bringing together NBA star Ja Morant’s signature Nike line with Kool-Aid’s spirit of flavor and creativity.

Morant debuted the sneakers during the Memphis Grizzlies' game against the Minnesota Timberwolves last week.

ashtin
Source: Carly Sharp

Patrick Ta, Zach Zumb, Ashtin Earle, Sophia and Alexia Umansky, and Jesse Solomon enjoy Saint James Iced Tea at the 818 Outpost pop-up at Coachella Weekend 1

meghann
Source: Edge at Hudson Yards

Meghann Fahy and Brandon Sklenar stopped by Edge at Hudson Yards for the release of their new movie Drop, in theaters now.

rita ora
Source: Rita Ora

Rita Ora recently enjoyed a dine at STK Orlando – Disney Springs before her Orlando concert this past weekend.

