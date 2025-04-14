HOT PICS! Cardi B at Revolve House Afterparty in Coachella; Dove Cameron Performs at Nylon House
Saturday night at the Revolve House in Coachella Valley, Casamigos was front and center as it fueled Pizzaslime’s star-studded after party. Guests including Cardi B., Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, Tyga, Ty Dolla $ign, Chris Brown, Jhene Aiko and more enjoyed custom Casamigos margaritas paired with Pizza Bagels provided by Prince St. Pizza x Yeastie Boys.
Headliner Post Malone kicks back with poppi, celebrating the new Alpine Blast flavor on Saturday, April 12th
Dove Cameron performed at NYLON House in the Desert Presented by Ulta Beauty for COACHELLA weekend one.
Becky G performs at Coachella with Gustavo Dudamel & the LA Phil, wearing Kendra Scott’s Kaia Gold Hoops, Kaia Gold Cuff Bracelet and Kaia Gold Band Ring
Garrett Josemans and Taylor Krause enjoy their coffee creations at The International Delight Flavor Studios during Coachella.
Two of America’s most iconic brands - Kool-Aid and Nike - teamed up to bring bold flavor to footwear with the Kool-Aid x Nike Ja 2 - a one-of-a-kind sneaker collaboration bursting with vibrant colorways inspired by Kool-Aid’s iconic flavors. The partnership blends sneaker culture, self-expression, nostalgia and ultimate comfort - bringing together NBA star Ja Morant’s signature Nike line with Kool-Aid’s spirit of flavor and creativity.
Morant debuted the sneakers during the Memphis Grizzlies' game against the Minnesota Timberwolves last week.
Patrick Ta, Zach Zumb, Ashtin Earle, Sophia and Alexia Umansky, and Jesse Solomon enjoy Saint James Iced Tea at the 818 Outpost pop-up at Coachella Weekend 1
Meghann Fahy and Brandon Sklenar stopped by Edge at Hudson Yards for the release of their new movie Drop, in theaters now.
Rita Ora recently enjoyed a dine at STK Orlando – Disney Springs before her Orlando concert this past weekend.