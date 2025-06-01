or
Article continues below advertisement
HOT PICS! Bethenny Frankel, Stassi Shroeder And More Walk The Runway For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show in Miami Beach

Source: John Parra/Getty
By:

June 1 2025, Published 8:32 a.m. ET

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.

See what your fave celebs have been up to this spring!

Source: Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Bethenny Frankel walks the runway for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at W South Beach on May 31, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Source: Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Stassi Schroeder walks the runway for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at W South Beach on May 31, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Source: Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Alix Earle walks the runway for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at W South Beach on May 31, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Source: Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Bethenny Frankel and Stassi Schroeder give each other a playful bump on the runway for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at W South Beach on May 31, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Source: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

Livvy Dunne, Camille Kostek and Katie Austin attend Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Beach Club Presented by Coppertone at W South Beach on May 30, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Source: World Red Eye

Ivanka Trump Joins David and Isabela Grutman at Styles Saves' 15th Anniversary Benefit Dinner in Miami on May 29, 2025.

