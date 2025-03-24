or
HOT PICS! J Balvin, 50 Cent And Ryan Castro at E11EVEN Miami; John Leguizamo And Barbie Ferreira Host Screening of New Film at NeueHouse in NYC

hot pics ok magazine march pp
Source: ADINAYEV;PR Raconteur
March 24 2025, Published 10:12 a.m. ET

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.

Scroll Down To See What Your Fave Celebs Have Been Up To This Spring!

eleven cent
Source: ADINAYEV

J Balvin, 50 Cent, and Ryan Castro at E11EVEN Miami on Saturday, March 22, 2025. Balvin and Castro were in attendance to catch 50 Cent perform on stage at E11EVEN.

kasuba barbie
Source: Alec Castillo

John Leguizamo, director Tracie Laymon, and Barbie Ferreira, hosted an exclusive screening and Q&A for Laymon's latest film, “Bob Trevino Likes It” at NeueHouse Madison Square in NYC. The film follows Lily Trevino (Barbie Ferreira), a young woman longing for familial connection after years of feeling abandoned. Meanwhile, Bob Trevino (John Leguizamo) has spent his life putting others first, working long hours to support his wife while neglecting his own need for friendship. When an accidental Facebook message brings them together, their unlikely bond becomes a powerful source of healing and self-discovery.The film is scheduled for a nationwide theatrical release on March 28, 2025.

speidi
Source: Gonzalo Marroquin | Getty Images for Beverly Center

Spencer and Heidi Pratt held an exclusive party at Lucky Strike Beverly Hills in Beverly Center on Saturday, March 22nd. The event was a fun-filled, family-friendly celebration with their children, close friends, bowling, arcade games, and great vibes—all in true Pratt style.

tombrady delta shakeshack
Source: Nicole Loeb

Tom Brady Surprises Traveller's by Handing Out Shake Shack at Delta’s Boston Logan Terminal On Thursday 20th March 2025.

kaila chrishelle
Source: Childrens Hoispital Los Angeles
  • Selling Sunset’s Chrishelle Strauss and Emma Hernan, actor Greg Tarzan Davis, actress Priscilla Quintana, and comedian Sherry Cola visit patients at Children’s’ Hospital Los Angeles to celebrate the 10th Annual Make March Matter campaign.
paige desorbo on set
Source: Danilo Hess

Paige DeSorbo on set of an upcoming hair commercial in Miami.

celsius
Source: CELSIUS

In between matches, Tommy Paul and NASCAR driver Toni Breidinger surprised fans by guest bartending at the Sunset Terrace lounge—personally shaking up two signature CELSIUS mocktails, the Playa Point and Sunrise Serve. The energy was high as Tommy mixed drinks, chatted with fans, and showed off his skills in a different kind of serve.

chase
Source: Jason Kempin @Getty

Chase Stokes, The Montana Boyz, Abby Anderson, Maddox Batson and more at American Eagle’s Denim Deli Pop-Up – Nashville, TN – 3.21 & 3.22.

