PHOTOS HOT PICS! Lauryn Hill And Wycleff Jean Perform at Carbone Beach for Race Week; Seal Takes the Stage at E11EVEN Miami

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month. Scroll Down To See what your fave celebs have been up to this spring!

Source: GETTY

Lauryn Hill & Wycleff Jean performed for guests at night 3 of Amex x CARBONE BEACH on 4th of May 2025, in Miami Beach, Florida.

Source: GETTY

Leni Klum rang in her milestone birthday during the early morning hours of May 4 with an over-the-top celebration at Miami’s hottest nightlife spot, E11EVEN — and her dad, Seal, made sure it was a night to remember. The birthday girl arrived at the ultraclub at 1 AM on May 4th in a luxury party bus with about 20 of her closest friends. At 2:15 AM her dad Seal took to the stage, guitar in hand, and sang an acoustic rendition of “Kiss from a Rose” just for his daughter. Seal then led the entire club in not one, but two rounds of “Happy Birthday” as champagne flowed and the energy hit a fever pitch.

Source: GETTY

50 Cent took the stage at E11EVEN around 3:30 in the morning playing greatest hits for race week celebrations in Miami.

Source: LEGO

The LEGO Group and Formula 1 unveil 10 fully drivable LEGO F1 cars, each representing a team on the grid, driven by top drivers Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, Kimi Antonelli, Oscar Piastri, George Russell, Carlos Sainz, Alexander Albon, Charles Leclerc, Esteban Ocon, and Yuki Tsunoda during the FORMULA 1 MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2025 Drivers’ Parade.

Source: Leo Arango

Jamie Foxx dined at Queen Miami Beach during Miami Race Weekend on Friday, May 2nd, 2025

Source: World Red Eye

Busta Rhymes Gifts Chris Brown with a special plaque for their song "Look At Me Now" during his Birthday Celebration at LIV on Sunday in Miami on May 4, 2025.

Source: Kinder Chocolate

Paul George teams up with Kinder Chocolate to launch their new campaign “Pass The Fun,” and host a special basketball game at the West Side YMCA in New York City, using the imaginative, fun-focused rules created by kids featuring children from the YMCA's youth basketball program to bring families together to experience basketball the way it was meant to be played – full of fun and excitement.

Source: World Red Eye

Fat Joe hosted an unforgettable night with Sonrisa Rum at Bleau Bar, located inside the iconic Fontainebleau Miami Beach in partnership with Haute Living. The event officially kicked off the launch of the brand at the resort during the highly anticipated Miami Race Week.

Source: @danielhygge

Luis Fonsi and Águeda López enjoyed a cocktail at The Trophy House presented by Diageo Rare & Exceptional during the F1 Miami Grand Prix on May 3.

Source: Raising Cane's

Brooks Nader Is All Smiles at Raising Cane’s F1 Miami Suite.

Source: Busch Light

ERNEST performs the first ever Busch Light Summer Music Series at the WÜRTH 400 NASCAR Cup Series race.

Source: Wisconsin Cheese

Culinary Expert and Bravo's Top Chef Judge Gail Simmons poses on the 151st Kentucky Derby red carpet wearing a Wisconsin Cheese "Fromaginator" Saturday, May 3, 2025.

Source: PMG

Tina Leung, Chanel Iman and Parris Goebel attend The Regal Club during race weekend in Miami, FL - a space that celebrates luxury Scotch whisky Chivas Regal as Official Team Partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP.

Source: Photos provided by Calm

In celebration of Mother’s Day, comedian, actor and producer, Ilana Glazer teamed up with mental health app, Calm, for Not Calm Moms Rage Room event for a cathartic release.

Source: Dakota Reed

Rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer, NAV, performed his top hits, ‘Tap’, ‘Biebs’, ‘Lemonade', ‘Baguettes', with fans hovering the stage singing along, at the trendy nightclub, Zouk Los Angeles, in West Hollywood, on Saturday, May 3rd, 2025.

Source: Stephane Feugere

Priyanka Chopra celebrates the debut of Johnnie Walker Vault x Olivier Rousteing Couture Expression at an exclusive party in New York City on Saturday, May 3rd.

Source: courtesy of DSW

Heidi Montag wearing Crown Vintage Nalahni Mary Jane Flat from DSW.

Source: Daniel Zuchnik