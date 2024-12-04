HOT PICS! Amy Adams at 'Nightbitch' Screening at The Well in NYC; Luann de Lesseps Grabs Pizza from Scotto in New York
OK! Celeb Photos: Scroll Down To See what all your favorite celebs are up to this Holiday Season!
Countess Luann de Lesseps taking out pizza from midtown hotspot Fresco by Scotto in NYC.
Amy Adams and Lingua Franca Founder Rachelle Hruska at THE WELL New York to Celebrate Searchlight's NIGHTBITCH
'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Ally Lewber and James Kennedy attend Dogsgiving with REÁL MESA at 1 Hotel on December 3, 2024 in West Hollywood, California.
Designer brand Marciano by GUESS hosted an exclusive holiday cocktail party at Dante Beverly Hills to celebrate the festive season. Celebrities Jamie Chung, Bre Tiesi, Kendra Wilkinson, Kelli Berglund & other notables attended wearing the latest Holiday 2024 Marciano by GUESS collection.
Kate Winslet and Jodie Foster attend a special screening of LEE at CAA in Los Angeles.