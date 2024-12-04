Home > Photos PHOTOS HOT PICS! Amy Adams at 'Nightbitch' Screening at The Well in NYC; Luann de Lesseps Grabs Pizza from Scotto in New York Source: BFA;Michael Simon

Source: Michael SImon

Countess Luann de Lesseps taking out pizza from midtown hotspot Fresco by Scotto in NYC.

Source: BFA

Amy Adams and Lingua Franca Founder Rachelle Hruska at THE WELL New York to Celebrate Searchlight's NIGHTBITCH

Source: Andrew Toth/Getty Images for REÁL MESA

'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Ally Lewber and James Kennedy attend Dogsgiving with REÁL MESA at 1 Hotel on December 3, 2024 in West Hollywood, California.

Source: GETTY

Designer brand Marciano by GUESS hosted an exclusive holiday cocktail party at Dante Beverly Hills to celebrate the festive season. Celebrities Jamie Chung, Bre Tiesi, Kendra Wilkinson, Kelli Berglund & other notables attended wearing the latest Holiday 2024 Marciano by GUESS collection.

Source: Eric Charbonneau / Le Studio