HOT PICS: Prince William and Kate Middleton Share Sweet PDA at Windsor Polo Match; Ke$ha Rocks BST Festival in London

The Prince and Princess of Wales put on an affectionate display at a polo match at Flemish Farm in Windsor on July 11th 2026

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