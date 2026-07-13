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HOT PICS: Prince William and Kate Middleton Share Sweet PDA at Windsor Polo Match; Ke$ha Rocks BST Festival in London

hot pics ok magazine july pp
Source: MEGA
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July 13 2026, Published 3:03 p.m. ET

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katewilliam
Source: MEGA
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The Prince and Princess of Wales put on an affectionate display at a polo match at Flemish Farm in Windsor on July 11th 2026

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kesha
Source: MEGA

Kesha performed live on main stage at BST Festival Hyde Park before headliner Pitbull on 10th July 2026 in London.

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