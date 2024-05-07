HOT PICS! Penélope Cruz, Chris Hemsworth & More Celebrate at Stella McCartney's MET Gala After Party in NYC; Dale Moss at Trophy House for Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix
All the celebs were out and about for all the big events this May including The Met Gala and The F1 Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix.
Scroll down to see what all your fav celebs got up to!
Lewis Hamilton, Stella McCartney, Serena Williams, Karlie Kloss partied together as Casamigos continued its partnership with Stella McCartney in throwing the hottest MET Gala after party at Casa Cruz in NYC.
Matt Damon, Stella McCartney & Luciana Barroso pose together at the hottest MET Gala after party at Casa Cruz in NYC, where Casamigos was the drink sponsor on the event.
Chris Hemsworth and Stella McCartney, pose together as Casamigos continued its partnership with Stella McCartney in throwing the hottest MET Gala after party at Casa Cruz in NYC.
Dale Moss with the new rose gold FIAT 500e at the Trophy House during the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix this past weekend in Miami, FL.
Alix Earle and friends pose in front of a Jeep Grand Wagoneer at the Sports Illustrated Revel at the Races for Kentucky Derby Weekend on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Louisville, KY.
- Celebrity Styling Duo Wayman + Micah celebrate with Tequila Don Julio 1942 during pre-Met Gala festivities in NYC on May 5th.
Met Gala It Girls Winnie Harlow and Teyana Taylor sip on poppi soda at star-studded Met Gala “The After Party” at Casa Cipriani.
BRAVO Summer House star Ciara Miller dazzles with celeb fave poppi soda at Met Gala “The After” party at Casa Cipriani.