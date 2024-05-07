OK Magazine
HOT PICS! Penélope Cruz, Chris Hemsworth & More Celebrate at Stella McCartney's MET Gala After Party in NYC; Dale Moss at Trophy House for Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix

hot pics may pp
Source: BFA;WORLD RED EYE
By:

May 7 2024, Updated 12:03 p.m. ET

All the celebs were out and about for all the big events this May including The Met Gala and The F1 Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Scroll down to see what all your fav celebs got up to!

lewis hamilton stella mccartney serena williams karlie kloss
Source: BFA

Lewis Hamilton, Stella McCartney, Serena Williams, Karlie Kloss partied together as Casamigos continued its partnership with Stella McCartney in throwing the hottest MET Gala after party at Casa Cruz in NYC.

matt damon stella mccartney luciana barroso
Source: BFA

Matt Damon, Stella McCartney & Luciana Barroso pose together at the hottest MET Gala after party at Casa Cruz in NYC, where Casamigos was the drink sponsor on the event.

chris hemsworth stella mccartney
Source: BFA

Chris Hemsworth and Stella McCartney, pose together as Casamigos continued its partnership with Stella McCartney in throwing the hottest MET Gala after party at Casa Cruz in NYC.

dale moss x fiat
Source: World Red Eye
Dale Moss with the new rose gold FIAT 500e at the Trophy House during the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix this past weekend in Miami, FL.

alix earle
Source: shuttershock

Alix Earle and friends pose in front of a Jeep Grand Wagoneer at the Sports Illustrated Revel at the Races for Kentucky Derby Weekend on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Louisville, KY.

Embedded Image
Source: Gabriel Perez Silva @_youngshot
  • Celebrity Styling Duo Wayman + Micah celebrate with Tequila Don Julio 1942 during pre-Met Gala festivities in NYC on May 5th.
teyanna poppq
Source: joshua sobel

Met Gala It Girls Winnie Harlow and Teyana Taylor sip on poppi soda at star-studded Met Gala “The After Party” at Casa Cipriani.

Embedded Image
Source: joshua sobel

BRAVO Summer House star Ciara Miller dazzles with celeb fave poppi soda at Met Gala “The After” party at Casa Cipriani.

