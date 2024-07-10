Home > News NEWS How Are iGaming Reviews Conducted?

One of the quickest, safest, easiest and most reliable ways for people like me to find a suitable online casino that might be worth joining is to read the reviews before opening a new account on that site. However, my years of experience have also taught me that not all reviews can be trusted. They may contain inaccurate information, be unbiased, or be several years out of date. My research and conversations with industry leaders and people like me who join these sites show that only a handful of websites that conduct reviews and recommend sites can be trusted for providing honest, unbiased, accurate, and insightful reviews.

For example, for at least the past ten years, the only websites I will ever join are the ones that have been fully reviewed and tested by experts from iGaming industry websites that specialise in this area, such as the AskGamblers review site, which has guided people like me to the most trusted sites via their in-depth reviews since 2005. The only reviews that can be trusted are those found on reputable sites with proven track records. Let’s dive straight in and take a closer look at how their reviews are typically conducted and why they are more reliable than most others you are likely to come across online today when you’re next searching for somewhere new to play your favourite content.

How does a trusted website conduct reviews of iGaming websites? The reviews are designed to contain all the important information someone who is looking to join one of these sites could ever want. Fundamentally, the most important thing a review can tell you is whether the site is safe or not. An honest and unbiased review carried out by an expert will offer a unique insight into what a website offers, highlighting several key parameters and attributes that people, myself included, often look for. The information provided within each review will be as up-to-date, objective, and accurate as possible, and the main benefit I have found is that I don’t have to spend hours trying to find out all the important details myself. In other words, they’ve done all the hard work so that we don’t have to. They know exactly where to look for the information and what they should be looking for, which then enables them to give the site a ranking score that makes it easier for me to decide whether it will be worth my time. I often sort the reviews by highest rated first, which massively helps narrow down my search. When reading the reviews, I’ve also learned to look for the ‘Certificate of Trust’ seal of approval. When you see this, you know you have found a decent site. Inside each review, there are several criteria that are focused on, including the following: Licenses

Territorial availability/restricted countries

Game variance

Mobile optimisation

Support

Security

Other important information contained in the reviews covers key areas for each site, such as software providers, contact details, deposit/withdrawal methods, available languages, accepted currencies, affiliate program details, average deposit/withdrawal times, and deposit/withdrawal limits. I recently discovered that before any of their featured sites are given a score and recommended, the dedicated team of researchers will conduct a thorough investigation into that site and carry out extensive background checks using the same strict vetting process. If everything checks out, only then will that site become one of their featured brands that they recommend is worth joining.

How to choose a good site I suggest reading through at least five to ten reviews before taking the plunge and signing up anywhere. Each site is different and may appeal more to your style of play, or it will have more bonuses you would prefer claiming than some of the other sites. Similarly, some sites may have content from more of your favourite software providers. After reading several reviews, you can compare the information to find out which sites might be more suitable for you. I’ve found that most reviews only take a couple of minutes to read, and they are all structured using the same format, which makes it much easier to compare important information. One of the things I have found most handy about today’s most trusted review sites is that they will always provide a secure link inside the reviews. Clicking or tapping the links takes you straight to that website’s official sign-up page, where it shouldn’t take any longer than a minute or so to fill out that site’s online registration form. I have also found that most of the reviews contain some kind of exclusive welcome bonus that other sites don’t have. To avoid disappointment and potentially signing up to an unlicensed and unregulated site, make sure that you always take a few minutes to read the expert reviews first.