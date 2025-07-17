How 'Happy' Ariana Grande Feels About Ex-Boyfriend Pete Davidson Becoming a Father
Ariana Grande seems to be happy for her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, who is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt.
"[Ari] doesn't know Elsie, she believes that Pete becoming a father is the exact thing that he needs in his life and that he will be a great dad,” an insider close to the pop star told a news outlet on Thursday, July 17. “Everyone knows Pete's father passed away in 9/11, and Pete will find it important to provide the best childhood possible for his child."
Pete Davidson Announced He Was Expecting With Elsie Hewitt
The “Dangerous Woman” singer, 32, is “happy” for her ex, 31, and is “hoping the same good fortune to come her way someday in the future.”
“Pete is looking to give it his all because he knows more than anyone that nobody is promised tomorrow," the insider concluded.
Pete Davidson Is Known for His Headline-Making Relationships
Davidson and Hewitt, 29, announced they were expecting their first child on Wednesday, July 16. The model shared a photo of their sonogram with the cheeky caption, "welp now everyone knows we had s--." In the series of photos, she included several PDA-filled moments, including one of the SNL comedian stripped down to his boxer shorts as he held her growing baby belly from behind.
Davidson became known for his headline-making love life after ending his 2018 engagement to Grande, 31, going on to date A-listers like Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley, Kim Kardashian and more.
Ariana Grande Dated Pete Davidson After Mac Miller Split
As for Grande, her romance with Davidson followed her breakup with the late rapper Mac Miller. She later married Dalton Gomez in 2021 before calling it quits in early 2023, and is now dating her Wicked costar, Ethan Slater.
Pete Davidson Said 'It's All Love' Between Him and Ariana Grande
Davidson rarely makes comments about his ex-fiancée, but did reveal during that “it’s all love” between him and Grande in February interview.
“When we see each other, which is few and far between, because we’re not in the same circles, it’s all love,” Davidson told Page Six. “I hope she wins the Oscar, I hope she takes the gold. I’ve had some pretty adult relationships with some pretty amazing women, and when it’s ended it’s been cool.”