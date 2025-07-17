or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Ariana Grande
OK LogoNEWS

How 'Happy' Ariana Grande Feels About Ex-Boyfriend Pete Davidson Becoming a Father

Photo of Ariana Grande, Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson
Source: MEGA; @elsie/Instagram

Ariana Grande appeared to weigh in after news broke that her ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt.

By:

July 17 2025, Published 3:29 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Ariana Grande seems to be happy for her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, who is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt.

"[Ari] doesn't know Elsie, she believes that Pete becoming a father is the exact thing that he needs in his life and that he will be a great dad,” an insider close to the pop star told a news outlet on Thursday, July 17. “Everyone knows Pete's father passed away in 9/11, and Pete will find it important to provide the best childhood possible for his child."

Article continues below advertisement

Pete Davidson Announced He Was Expecting With Elsie Hewitt

image of Elsie Hewitt shared her pregnancy announcement on July 16.
Source: @elsie/Instagram

Elsie Hewitt shared her pregnancy announcement on July 16.

The “Dangerous Woman” singer, 32, is “happy” for her ex, 31, and is “hoping the same good fortune to come her way someday in the future.”

“Pete is looking to give it his all because he knows more than anyone that nobody is promised tomorrow," the insider concluded.

Article continues below advertisement

Pete Davidson Is Known for His Headline-Making Relationships

image of Elsie Hewitt shared various PDA-filled moments with Pete Davidson.
Source: @elsie/Instagram

Elsie Hewitt shared various PDA-filled moments with Pete Davidson.

Davidson and Hewitt, 29, announced they were expecting their first child on Wednesday, July 16. The model shared a photo of their sonogram with the cheeky caption, "welp now everyone knows we had s--." In the series of photos, she included several PDA-filled moments, including one of the SNL comedian stripped down to his boxer shorts as he held her growing baby belly from behind.

Davidson became known for his headline-making love life after ending his 2018 engagement to Grande, 31, going on to date A-listers like Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley, Kim Kardashian and more.

MORE ON:
Ariana Grande

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Ariana Grande Dated Pete Davidson After Mac Miller Split

image of Ariana Grande dated Pete Davidson before marrying Dalton Gomez in 2021.
Source: MEGA

Ariana Grande dated Pete Davidson before marrying Dalton Gomez in 2021.

As for Grande, her romance with Davidson followed her breakup with the late rapper Mac Miller. She later married Dalton Gomez in 2021 before calling it quits in early 2023, and is now dating her Wicked costar, Ethan Slater.

Pete Davidson Said 'It's All Love' Between Him and Ariana Grande

image of Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande dated from May to October 2018.
Source: MEGA

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande dated from May to October 2018.

Davidson rarely makes comments about his ex-fiancée, but did reveal during that “it’s all love” between him and Grande in February interview.

“When we see each other, which is few and far between, because we’re not in the same circles, it’s all love,” Davidson told Page Six. “I hope she wins the Oscar, I hope she takes the gold. I’ve had some pretty adult relationships with some pretty amazing women, and when it’s ended it’s been cool.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.