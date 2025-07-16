or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Pete Davidson
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Pete Davidson Is Going to Be a Dad! Comedian's Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt Confirms She's Pregnant, Shares Sonogram

Two photos of Elsie Hewitt with Pete Davidson
Source: @elsie/instagram

Pete Davidson's girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, is pregnant with their first child together.

By:

July 16 2025, Published 2:22 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Pete Davidson is going to be a father!

The comedian's girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, confirmed via Instagram that she's pregnant with their first child together. An insider claimed the model found out she was expecting in the winter.

Article continues below advertisement

Pete Davidson's Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt Shares Sonogram

pete davidson girlfriend elsie hewitt confirms pregnant first child
Source: @elsie/instagram

Elsie Hewitt shared a photo of her sonogram to announce she and Pete Davidson are expecting a baby.

The brunette beauty shared the news in a Wednesday, July 15, post alongside the cheeky caption, "welp now everyone knows we had s--."

She included a photo of the sonogram as well as video from her doctor's office, where the two held hands while looking at the sonogram onscreen.

Hewitt, 29, also shared plenty of PDA pictures with the actor, 31, including one where he sat behind her shirtless and had his arm wrapped around her stomach. In a few other snaps, the two posed outside in a grassy field where they gazed at each other lovingly.

Article continues below advertisement

pete davidson girlfriend elsie hewitt confirms pregnant first child
Source: @elsie/instagram

The model shared plenty of PDA-packed photos in her social media announcement.

Some of the more candid shots included the couple with face masks on and a selfie the mom-to-be took while nuzzled into her man's neck.

In addition, Hewitt shared a meme of SpongeBob SquarePants that included the caption, "One of y'all hiding your pregnancy, I can feel it."

Article continues below advertisement

When Did the Stars Begin Dating?

MORE ON:
Pete Davidson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

pete davidson girlfriend elsie hewitt confirms pregnant first child
Source: @elsie/instagram

The parents-to-be confirmed their romance in March.

The couple first revealed their romance in early 2025, with Hewitt posting a video of him on her Instagram page in March.

Since then, the Saturday Night Live alum has made countless appearances on her social media pages, and the two haven't shied away from public date nights.

In fact, the Staten Island native accompanied his girlfriend to the Endometriosis Foundation of America's 13th annual Blossom Ball in May.

Article continues below advertisement

Elsie Hewitt Calls the Comedian 'Super Supportive'

pete davidson girlfriend elsie hewitt confirms pregnant first child
Source: @elsie/instagram

Hewitt called her boyfriend 'the best' and 'super supportive.'

"He is the best. He's super supportive, and he wants to learn about all this stuff, so I'm very grateful that he's here," the model raved to a reporter on the red carpet. "This is very important to him as well. I feel very lucky to have him by my side."

An onlooker told the news outlet that Hewitt "was introducing Pete to all the foundation members, clearly very proud to show him off."

"They seem to be really happy together and were holding hands as they walked around the event, giggling and whispering into each other's ears," the insider added.

Article continues below advertisement

pete davidson girlfriend elsie hewitt confirms pregnant first child
Source: mega

The actor previously admitted his 'dream' was to become a father.

Prior to the two hitting it off, the Bupkis star gushed over his desire to have a child one day.

"My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, is I want to have a kid. That's like my dream," he admitted to Kevin Hart in 2022. "That's kind of what I'm just preparing for now, is trying to be as good as a dude and develop and get better, so when that happens, it's just easier."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.