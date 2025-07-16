Pete Davidson Is Going to Be a Dad! Comedian's Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt Confirms She's Pregnant, Shares Sonogram
Pete Davidson is going to be a father!
The comedian's girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, confirmed via Instagram that she's pregnant with their first child together. An insider claimed the model found out she was expecting in the winter.
Pete Davidson's Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt Shares Sonogram
The brunette beauty shared the news in a Wednesday, July 15, post alongside the cheeky caption, "welp now everyone knows we had s--."
She included a photo of the sonogram as well as video from her doctor's office, where the two held hands while looking at the sonogram onscreen.
Hewitt, 29, also shared plenty of PDA pictures with the actor, 31, including one where he sat behind her shirtless and had his arm wrapped around her stomach. In a few other snaps, the two posed outside in a grassy field where they gazed at each other lovingly.
Some of the more candid shots included the couple with face masks on and a selfie the mom-to-be took while nuzzled into her man's neck.
In addition, Hewitt shared a meme of SpongeBob SquarePants that included the caption, "One of y'all hiding your pregnancy, I can feel it."
When Did the Stars Begin Dating?
The couple first revealed their romance in early 2025, with Hewitt posting a video of him on her Instagram page in March.
Since then, the Saturday Night Live alum has made countless appearances on her social media pages, and the two haven't shied away from public date nights.
In fact, the Staten Island native accompanied his girlfriend to the Endometriosis Foundation of America's 13th annual Blossom Ball in May.
Elsie Hewitt Calls the Comedian 'Super Supportive'
"He is the best. He's super supportive, and he wants to learn about all this stuff, so I'm very grateful that he's here," the model raved to a reporter on the red carpet. "This is very important to him as well. I feel very lucky to have him by my side."
An onlooker told the news outlet that Hewitt "was introducing Pete to all the foundation members, clearly very proud to show him off."
"They seem to be really happy together and were holding hands as they walked around the event, giggling and whispering into each other's ears," the insider added.
Prior to the two hitting it off, the Bupkis star gushed over his desire to have a child one day.
"My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, is I want to have a kid. That's like my dream," he admitted to Kevin Hart in 2022. "That's kind of what I'm just preparing for now, is trying to be as good as a dude and develop and get better, so when that happens, it's just easier."