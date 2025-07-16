Pete Davidson Is Going to Be a Dad! Comedian's Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt Confirms She's Pregnant, Shares Sonogram

The comedian's girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt , confirmed via Instagram that she's pregnant with their first child together. An insider claimed the model found out she was expecting in the winter.

Elsie Hewitt shared a photo of her sonogram to announce she and Pete Davidson are expecting a baby.

The brunette beauty shared the news in a Wednesday, July 15, post alongside the cheeky caption, "welp now everyone knows we had s--."

She included a photo of the sonogram as well as video from her doctor's office, where the two held hands while looking at the sonogram onscreen.

Hewitt, 29, also shared plenty of PDA pictures with the actor, 31, including one where he sat behind her shirtless and had his arm wrapped around her stomach. In a few other snaps, the two posed outside in a grassy field where they gazed at each other lovingly.