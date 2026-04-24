How Celebrities Are Influencing the Rise of Social Gaming (And What Fans Should Know Before Playing)

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Have you noticed a rise in the number of celebrities promoting ‘social casinos’ and other similar gaming platforms? Some social casino brands featured on SweepsKings.com have used celebrity-linked marketing imagery or public figures in promotional campaigns, introducing social casino games to their legions of followers. Many players appear to have signed up with different casinos following this trend, so here’s what fans should know before they start playing.

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Social Casinos Have Taken Over Gaming Since the COVID-19 period, consumer habits have shifted, including a growing interest in free-to-play social casinos, which function just like regular online casinos but without real money involved. Instead, players bet virtual ‘Gold Coins’ and ‘Sweeps Coins’, something that audiences have taken a liking to. When you bet Sweeps Coins, these tokens can then be redeemed for cash prizes and gift cards if you collect enough of them. It’s a unique concept and one that has gained popularity with some players, especially as they can climb leaderboards on these sites, take part in tournaments, and more. Essentially, social casinos are being presented as an accessible form of ‘freemium’ entertainment that may also offer prize opportunities, so the fact that several of the big operators have been able to strike deals with celebrities has only helped their cause. Now, social casinos are being pushed into the mainstream, and it’s hard to scroll social media or turn on the TV without seeing some type of ad for them.

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The Likes of Stake and Chumba Casino Have Struck Celebrity Deals, with Rapper Drake Being the Biggest Pull If you rewind to 2022, that’s when Canadian rapper Drake, the man behind classic albums like ‘Nothing Was the Same’ and ‘Take Care,’ first put pen to paper on a reported $100 million-a-year deal with crypto gambling company Stake. The likes of Adin Ross, xQc, and other Kick and Twitch streamers have also been working with Stake for several years now, but it’s the deal with Drake that’s put the casino on the map. Since then, Drake has been publicly associated with promoting the Stake and Stake.us social casino platforms across his Instagram page, and it’s become something of an ongoing joke that the “6 God” is now more of a chronic gambler than a world-renowned rap artist. Nobody expected Drake’s career to take the direction of promoting online social gambling, which has seen him go viral on numerous occasions through the ‘Drake x Stake’ live streams that usually involve him betting huge amounts of coins on slots and roulette (the Canadian famously won over $12 million from a single roulette spin during one particular live stream). There’s no doubt that Drake has skyrocketed the Stake name just through association with Stake’s main casino and affiliated domains. Betting platform Stake also reported that its GGR in 2024 was roughly $4.7 billion, making it one of the biggest social casino brands on the planet.

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Paris Hilton is the Face of WOW Vegas, Which Now Has 2 Million+ Users WOW Vegas is another one of the popular social casinos, having recently surpassed the 2 million user mark, and it hugely benefited from its marketing deal with pop culture icon Paris Hilton. You can’t open WOW Vegas without seeing the pink-clad Hilton in a cowboy hat throughout the site, with messages like “Welcome to America’s Favorite Social Casino!” where there are “over 1,500 exciting slot games” to play. It’s not known how much the model is being paid to promote WOW Vegas, although the company did renew its partnership with Hilton and 11:11 media for two more years back in 2025, so it’s safe to say the deal is likely quite lucrative. Even American Idol host Ryan Seacrest, who has a reported net worth of around $500 million, has done promotional work with Chumba Casino, one of the internet’s long-standing social gaming sites, although the 51-year-old has reportedly been named in a recent lawsuit connected to the platform.

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Social Gaming Is the New Wave for Gen Z, Who Admit to Cutting Back on Game Purchases When you have a fist-pumping Ryan Seacrest and glamorous Paris Hilton doing promotional work for social casino sites, most of which are advertised as ‘free-to-play’, the US social gaming space appears to be attracting growing interest, particularly among younger adult players. According to recent reports, Gen Z is now cutting back on video game purchases due to the rise in the cost of living, which is why free-to-play social games, like the ones available inside these casinos, have started to become so popular. When there’s no cost involved with the chance to win prizes thrown on top, it was inevitable that Gen Z, Millennials, and even some old-school gamblers would start joining social casinos in waves. These casinos are now relatively easy to access on iOS and Android as well, thanks to their mobile apps, so it’s likely going to be the case that player counts and downloads continue increasing.

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A Growing Number of States in the U.S. Are Clamping Down on Social Casinos, Sparking Controversy The recent rise in social casinos, along with the volume of big-name celebrities promoting them, has also led to some states taking a closer look. This has been going on since early 2025, with New York, California, Montana, and a handful of others all successfully passing bills to outlaw social casinos. The reason for this is that social casinos mimic real-life gambling and have caused wider concerns, which is why state lawmakers have taken these stances. Social casinos are still, for the most part, legal in the majority of the US, but it’s a clear sign that it might not be the case for much longer, as Indiana and Maine have also recently passed their own bills against sweepstakes and social casinos over the past month.