Chelsea Handler Reveals How She First Started Dating 'Sweet' 50 Cent: 'What Did I Get Myself Into?'

Chelsea Handler and 50 Cent Met in the Early 2010s

Handler recently appeared on an episode of House Guest where she described how her fling began. 50 was a guest on her E! talk show Chelsea Lately back in the day, and he sent her flowers after his appearance. "It was like a Friday that he was a guest, I think. And then I came in over the weekend, and there were like dozens and dozens of roses in my office," she told host Scott Evans.

The Comedian Said the Rapper Was 'Gangsta'

"And my assistant was like, 'Curtis Cent has called three times.' And I was like, 'Who's Curtis?' She's like, 'Fiddy,'" she recalled. "He was sweet 'cause he seemed gangsta, but he wasn't a gangsta," the funnywoman noted. "Like, the fact that he was shot so many times, you're like, 'How did you get shot? Like that doesn't even make any sense.'" Handler then invited him to her comedy show in New Orleans at the time during one weekend — and the rest is history.

She also invited him to get a drink with her after the show. "He comes to the hotel. He checks in. And my assistant's like, 'Okay, well, now you're really going to deal with him.' And I was like, 'Oh s---, what did I get myself into?'" Handler quipped. Handler then asked the "In Da Club" singer to go for a midnight stroll with her, however, he was apprehensive due to the amount of wild screaming fans that would swarm him. "Black people and everyone knew him and he's like a major deal," the Are You There, Chelsea? producer said. "He came to my show. He was very sweet. He's such a sweet guy and he doesn't do drugs, which was the biggest disappointment of all."

Chelsea Claimed People Were Racist About Their Romance

