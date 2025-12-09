or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Chelsea Handler
OK LogoNEWS

Chelsea Handler Reveals How She First Started Dating 'Sweet' 50 Cent: 'What Did I Get Myself Into?'

image of Chelsea Handler called 50 Cent 'sweet' and a 'gangsta.'
Source: MEGA

Chelsea Handler called 50 Cent 'sweet' and a 'gangsta.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 9 2025, Published 4:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Chelsea Handler opened up about her relationship with 50 Cent and how their unusual pairing went down.

The comedian, 50, discussed her past love affair with the G-Unit rapper, also 50, joking that he "convinced" her to date him back in the early 2010s.

Article continues below advertisement

Chelsea Handler and 50 Cent Met in the Early 2010s

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @iamscottevans/Instagram

Chelsea Handler and 50 Cent dated in the early 2010s for a brief period of time.

Handler recently appeared on an episode of House Guest where she described how her fling began.

50 was a guest on her E! talk show Chelsea Lately back in the day, and he sent her flowers after his appearance.

"It was like a Friday that he was a guest, I think. And then I came in over the weekend, and there were like dozens and dozens of roses in my office," she told host Scott Evans.

Article continues below advertisement

The Comedian Said the Rapper Was 'Gangsta'

image of 50 Cent was a guest on her E! talk show 'Chelsea Lately' back in the day.
Source: MEGA

50 Cent was a guest on her E! talk show 'Chelsea Lately' back in the day.

"And my assistant was like, 'Curtis Cent has called three times.' And I was like, 'Who's Curtis?' She's like, 'Fiddy,'" she recalled.

"He was sweet 'cause he seemed gangsta, but he wasn't a gangsta," the funnywoman noted. "Like, the fact that he was shot so many times, you're like, 'How did you get shot? Like that doesn't even make any sense.'"

Handler then invited him to her comedy show in New Orleans at the time during one weekend — and the rest is history.

MORE ON:
Chelsea Handler

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of The rapper and the comedian's relationship earned backlash.
Source: MEGA

The rapper and the comedian's relationship earned backlash.

She also invited him to get a drink with her after the show. "He comes to the hotel. He checks in. And my assistant's like, 'Okay, well, now you're really going to deal with him.' And I was like, 'Oh s---, what did I get myself into?'" Handler quipped.

Handler then asked the "In Da Club" singer to go for a midnight stroll with her, however, he was apprehensive due to the amount of wild screaming fans that would swarm him.

"Black people and everyone knew him and he's like a major deal," the Are You There, Chelsea? producer said. "He came to my show. He was very sweet. He's such a sweet guy and he doesn't do drugs, which was the biggest disappointment of all."

Chelsea Claimed People Were Racist About Their Romance

image of The couple's romance 'blew up' at one point.
Source: MEGA

The couple's romance 'blew up' at one point.

Despite the relationship only lasting "a very short time," she felt that their romance "blew up" because people were unsure of what to make about their chemistry.

She noted how the couple received "backlash," adding, "I don't allow myself to get upset about things like that. But I think at that point in my career, people were just, like, I mean — it was just kind of racist, this backlash."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.